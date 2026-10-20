Somali Future Council rejects 2027 election timetable, warns of further political action

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In a statement issued Monday, the opposition coalition said the dates for elections to both chambers of the Federal Parliament and the presidency were announced without an inclusive…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Somali Future Council has rejected the federal government’s 2027 election timetable, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of making unilateral decisions that could damage national…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Somali Future Council has rejected the federal government’s 2027 election timetable, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of making unilateral decisions that could damage national…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s Somali Future Council has rejected the federal government’s 2027 election timetable, accusing President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of making unilateral decisions that could damage national unity and the country’s federal system.

In a statement issued Monday, the opposition coalition said the dates for elections to both chambers of the Federal Parliament and the presidency were announced without an inclusive political agreement involving Somalia’s principal stakeholders.

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“The timetable was issued under the direction of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud without an inclusive political agreement on the electoral process to be implemented in the country,” the council said.

The coalition demanded the immediate resumption of political talks and called on the federal government and opposition leaders to reach consensus on an electoral framework and schedule acceptable to all sides.

It also urged international partners to back mediation efforts aimed at ending Somalia’s political deadlock.

The council said Somalia was confronting a range of serious challenges, including threats from al-Shabab and ISIS, the prospect of El Niño-related flooding, climate-driven drought and growing regional rivalries.

Those pressures, it said, made political cooperation and unified leadership essential. Continued disputes, the coalition warned, could weaken state-building efforts and widen divisions across Somali society.

“We remain ready to take part in genuine negotiations to reach an inclusive political agreement covering the electoral process and a realistic election timetable,” they added.

However, the council warned that if Hassan Sheikh continued pursuing what it called unilateral decisions, the coalition would take additional constitutional and political measures to defend the public’s rights and the credibility of the electoral process.

It said no individual or political group should determine Somalia’s political future without consulting the country’s other stakeholders.

“Hassan Sheikh and those supporting the disputed electoral process will bear responsibility for any consequences resulting from their decisions,” they noted.

The coalition called on Somalis to peacefully oppose measures it described as unconstitutional and damaging to national unity, federalism and state-building.

It further appealed to international partners to promote dialogue, accountability and a negotiated political settlement.

The statement came after the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced that elections for both chambers of Somalia’s Federal Parliament would be held on April 15, 2027, followed by a presidential vote on May 15.

The commission said the timetable had been established in accordance with Somalia’s Constitution and electoral laws.

Puntland State, Jubbaland and several opposition groups have rejected the revised constitutional framework, however, and called for a negotiated agreement before national elections move forward.