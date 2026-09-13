South West State Warns Civilians as Security Tensions Rise in Somalia

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

South West Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed said Saturday that security forces were readying operations against al-Shabaab and planned to deploy airstrikes against militant positions.

Somalia: South West State warns civilians as political and security tensions escalate BAIDOA, Somalia, Sept 13 — Civilians in Somalia’s South West state have been told to keep…

Somalia: South West State warns civilians as political and security tensions escalate BAIDOA, Somalia, Sept 13 — Civilians in Somalia’s South West state have been told to keep…

Somalia: South West State warns civilians as political and security tensions escalate

BAIDOA, Somalia, Sept 13 — Civilians in Somalia’s South West state have been told to keep clear of zones where al-Shabaab fighters and forces loyal to former regional president Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen are operating, as authorities prepare a new military campaign against the Islamist group.

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South West Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed said Saturday that security forces were readying operations against al-Shabaab and planned to deploy airstrikes against militant positions.

“We are targeting al-Shabaab militants in the South West regions with airstrikes,” Isaaq said, calling on residents to avoid areas occupied by the militants or forces aligned with Laftagareen.

The alert comes as political and security tensions deepen across South West, where the regional administration supported by Somalia’s federal government is confronting opposition from Laftagareen loyalists.

Al-Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked militant organization, remains active in parts of the state and continues to carry out attacks despite prolonged military efforts to dislodge it.

Isaaq urged civilians to take extra precautions in locations where military operations are expected and to stay away from sites identified as possible targets.

The latest warning follows months of clashes and air operations in and around Baidoa, the capital of South West state.

Türkiye, a key security partner of Somalia’s federal government, has conducted several airstrikes in areas outside Baidoa, Somali officials and local sources said. The operations have occurred as the standoff between federal government-backed forces and supporters of Laftagareen has grown more intense.

Somali political and security figures have also accused Türkiye of carrying out an airstrike on the Doolow residence of General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, known as Taliye Shub, in the Gedo region.

The federal government has previously said it had not officially determined who was behind the Doolow strike.

The accusations have heightened concerns about the involvement of foreign military powers in Somalia’s domestic political and security conflicts. Türkiye maintains close security ties with Mogadishu and has supplied Somali government forces with military training, equipment and other assistance.

The struggle in South West forms part of a broader dispute over the state’s leadership and political direction. The federal government is seeking greater control, while Laftagareen continues to receive support from parts of the political and security establishment.

The crisis could make the fight against al-Shabaab more difficult, especially in areas where competing political and military allegiances intersect with the group’s presence.

South West authorities say the planned campaign is intended to weaken al-Shabaab and restore security. Their warning, however, underscores the danger of renewed combat in populated areas.

Somalia has fought al-Shabaab for more than a decade with assistance from international partners. The group remains one of the country’s most serious security threats and has conducted attacks against government forces, civilians and foreign interests.

AXADLETM