Somali Pirates Briefly Seize Vessel in the Gulf of Aden

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Six armed men boarded the MT Glamour on Thursday while the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged vessel was sailing about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) from the coast.…

Somali pirates abandon vessel after brief seizure in Gulf of Aden MOGADISHU, Somalia - A group of Somali pirates briefly took control of a vessel off Yemen this…

Somali pirates abandon vessel after brief seizure in Gulf of Aden MOGADISHU, Somalia – A group of Somali pirates briefly took control of a vessel off Yemen this…

Somali pirates abandon vessel after brief seizure in Gulf of Aden

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A group of Somali pirates briefly took control of a vessel off Yemen this week before abandoning it as a Japanese warship approached, according to the European Naval Force and security officials in Puntland State.

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Six armed men boarded the MT Glamour on Thursday while the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged vessel was sailing about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) from the coast. Piracy has resurged in the Gulf of Aden and along Somalia’s coastline since April, with at least 15 attacks reported this year — the highest annual figure since 2013, the International Maritime Organization says.

Several security sources in northeastern Puntland State — a longstanding center of Somali piracy — told AFP that the attackers launched their operation after departing from a small fishing village.

The European Naval Force said the crew brought the ship to a stop, shut down its systems and moved into the citadel, a fortified onboard refuge, as a precaution before the pirates gained access.

Puntland State authorities said the attackers left the vessel after a Japanese warship moved toward it and helicopters began circling overhead.

On Friday, Somali pirates also freed the cargo ship MV Sward, which had been seized in April with 17 crew members aboard.

Security sources and Puntland State authorities said a ransom was paid for its release.

Four tankers captured this year are still being held by pirates off Somalia: the Honour 25, the Eureka, the Asana and the Seamull, also known as Sibu 1.

The Seamull is part of Iran’s “ghost fleet,” which has been accused of transporting Iranian oil, and is subject to US sanctions.