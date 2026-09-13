Somalia Spaceport Project Faces Scrutiny Over Türkiye’s Strategic Ambitions

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MOGADISHU, Somalia, Sept 13 — The launch site is to be built near Warshiikh in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region, roughly 70 km (43 miles) north of Mogadishu. Construction…

Somalia’s planned spaceport is facing growing political scrutiny as questions mount over Türkiye’s strategic ambitions and the facility’s potential uses beyond civilian space activity.

Somalia’s planned spaceport is facing growing political scrutiny as questions mount over Türkiye’s strategic ambitions and the facility’s potential uses beyond civilian space activity. MOGADISHU, Somalia, Sept 13…

Somalia’s planned spaceport is facing growing political scrutiny as questions mount over Türkiye’s strategic ambitions and the facility’s potential uses beyond civilian space activity.

MOGADISHU, Somalia, Sept 13 — The launch site is to be built near Warshiikh in Somalia’s Middle Shabelle region, roughly 70 km (43 miles) north of Mogadishu. Construction began in October 2025 on land allocated to Türkiye under bilateral agreements, according to a report published Sunday by Voice of Emirates.

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The project is estimated to cost about $350 million and has been officially presented as a civilian space-cooperation initiative between Somalia and Türkiye. Its proximity to the equator could provide technical benefits for satellite launches by lowering fuel requirements.

Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Alper Aktaş said Somalia’s first satellite is expected to launch from the facility in 2027, the report said.

However, questions remain over who will own and finance the project, as well as the degree of Somalia’s technological involvement.

Voice of Emirates cited analytical reports alleging that the facility could possess dual-use capabilities and help Türkiye pursue the development of an independent satellite-launch industry.

The report also alleged that the site could be used for ballistic-missile testing connected to Türkiye’s defence industry, including weapons with ranges of up to 2,000 km.

Those allegations could not be independently verified.

Neither Somalia’s government nor Turkish authorities have publicly confirmed that the facility is intended for ballistic-missile testing or any other military purpose.

The spaceport plans come as Türkiye’s expanding presence in Somalia attracts closer political attention. Ankara has built strong ties with Mogadishu, providing military training, equipment and other security assistance to Somali government forces.

The two countries have also deepened cooperation in infrastructure, energy, defence and other areas.

Voice of Emirates placed the spaceport dispute within wider tensions over Türkiye’s role in Somalia. The report said protests had taken place in Puntland State, Jubaland and South West state, including demonstrations during which Turkish flags were burned.

The protests followed unverified allegations that Turkish drones had taken part in airstrikes in areas including Doolow. According to the report, both Somalia’s federal government and Türkiye have denied direct political or military interference.

Those claims have intensified an already sensitive debate over foreign military involvement in Somalia, where the federal government is contending with political disputes involving opposition groups and regional administrations.

Somali and Turkish officials have sought to challenge what they describe as misinformation surrounding Ankara’s activities. Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications recently organized a media forum in Mogadishu, while Somalia’s information minister has proposed institutional cooperation to confront what officials call media disinformation.

For Türkiye, the planned spaceport could advance efforts to establish an independent launch capability and gain a foothold in the commercial space market, according to the analysis cited by Voice of Emirates.

Somalia, meanwhile, has portrayed the project as a chance to build a national space programme and expand access to satellite technology.

The facility’s proposed position on Somalia’s Indian Ocean coast adds to its strategic importance, especially as competition for security partnerships and influence increases across the Horn of Africa and the broader Red Sea region.

Public details about Somalia’s ownership stake and its financial and technological contribution remain limited.

For now, authorities continue to describe the project as a civilian space initiative, while allegations that it could have military applications remain unverified.

AXADLETM