Mudulood Clan Elders Apologize for Killing SNA Soldier in Middle Shabelle

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Shire and two fellow soldiers were reportedly ambushed as they made their way to Hiiraan region to visit their families. The armed group captured all three men, although…

Mogadishu (AX) — Traditional elders from the Mudulood clan have apologized to the family and relatives of Somali National Army (SNA) soldier Ahmed Shire Hussein, who was killed…

Mogadishu (AX) — Traditional elders from the Mudulood clan have apologized to the family and relatives of Somali National Army (SNA) soldier Ahmed Shire Hussein, who was killed…

Mogadishu (AX) — Traditional elders from the Mudulood clan have apologized to the family and relatives of Somali National Army (SNA) soldier Ahmed Shire Hussein, who was killed recently in El Baraf district, Middle Shabelle region, while travelling on leave.

Shire and two fellow soldiers were reportedly ambushed as they made their way to Hiiraan region to visit their families. The armed group captured all three men, although it later freed the other two soldiers.

- Advertisement -

A video filmed during Shire’s captivity showed him appealing for his life. He said he was ill and hungry and was travelling to see his family.

At a meeting in Mogadishu on Saturday, Mudulood traditional leaders — including Imam Dahir, Imam Mohamud, Imam Omar and Ugas Mohamud Ali Ugas — condemned the killing and offered condolences to Shire’s family and the Hawadle clan.

The elders said the killing was not carried out in the name of, or representative of, the Mudulood community. They expressed regret and called it a heinous act that threatens the longstanding relationship and brotherhood between the two communities.

“The Mudulood and Hawadle are brotherly peoples who have lived together for a long time, sharing social, territorial and kinship ties,” the elders said. “Therefore, the killing of the deceased should not lead to revenge or further conflict.”

The Mudulood leaders issued a specific apology to Shire’s relatives and family.

“While we cannot bring him back to life, we are now ready to take part in any process aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution,” they said.

The elders also urged Somalis, especially residents of areas affected by clashes and inter-clan violence, to end the fighting and avoid actions that could result in more deaths or trigger cycles of retaliation.

They said dialogue and reconciliation offered the only path to a lasting solution, and called on everyone linked to the killing to refrain from actions that could heighten tensions.

The Somali National Army has launched an investigation into Shire’s death.

In a statement issued Friday, the Army Command confirmed that Shire was an SNA soldier serving his country, but gave no details about how he was killed or who was responsible.

The army said it would pursue lawful measures over the incident and hold all those involved accountable.