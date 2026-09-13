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Breaking: South West State warns civilians against areas controlled by Laftagareen forces and al-Shabab
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South West State warns civilians against areas controlled by Laftagareen forces and al-Shabab

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 28 minutes ago 1-minute read
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South West State warns civilians to avoid areas held by Laftagareen forces, al-Shabab

Mogadishu (AX) — South West State Security Minister Isaaq Mohamed has warned civilians to leave areas controlled by forces loyal to former South West President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and al-Shabab militants.

Speaking on Saturday, the minister said the South West administration was preparing operations against al-Shabab and urged residents to avoid locations where the militant group or Laftagareen-aligned forces are present.

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“We are targeting al-Shabab militants in South West regions with airstrikes,” Isaaq Mohamed said. “We call on the public to stay away from areas where these groups are located.”

He advised civilians to remain vigilant, especially in places where military operations are expected or where groups opposed to the government maintain a presence.

The warning comes as political and security tensions deepen in South West State, where a federal government-backed administration is facing factions that support Laftagareen.

Al-Shabab remains active in several parts of the region, adding to the security challenges confronting local authorities.

The minister said government forces were ready to launch military action against al-Shabab and repeated his appeal for residents to keep away from areas designated as potential military targets.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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