Turkey Blocks X Accounts Belonging to LGBTQ Activists

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The accounts affected include those belonging to LGBTQ rights group Kaos GL and lawyer Levent Piskin, the Ifod media monitoring organisation said.

More than a dozen Turkish LGBTQ organisations have had their accounts blocked on X after authorities promoting traditional family values requested the restrictions, according to a media watchdog.

More than a dozen Turkish LGBTQ organisations have had their accounts blocked on X after authorities promoting traditional family values requested the restrictions, according to a media watchdog.…

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More than a dozen Turkish LGBTQ organisations have had their accounts blocked on X after authorities promoting traditional family values requested the restrictions, according to a media watchdog.

The accounts affected include those belonging to LGBTQ rights group Kaos GL and lawyer Levent Piskin, the Ifod media monitoring organisation said.

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AFP reported that the X profiles, which are followed by tens of thousands of users, could not be accessed in Turkey without a VPN.

Turkey’s LGBTQ community has faced sustained pressure from the authorities. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly condemned it as a “deviant movement” made up of “perverts”.

Last year, Turkish authorities also secured X’s agreement to block more than 700 accounts critical of the government, as protests spread following the arrest of Istanbul opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.