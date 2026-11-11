Somalia Sends Condolences to Egypt After Train Crash Kills 7 and Injures 125

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Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia has sent its deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt after two passenger trains collided on Sunday in…

Mogadishu (AX) — The Federal Government of Somalia has sent its deepest condolences to the government and people of Egypt after two passenger trains collided on Sunday in Giza Governorate, killing seven people and injuring 125 others, according to the country’s authorities.

An official statement issued Tuesday, Nov. 10, by Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation extended condolences to the Egyptian government and the families of those affected by the tragic crash.

“Somalia stands with our brotherly country, Egypt, during this difficult time. We pray that Allah have mercy on those who died, grant patience and faith to their families, and we wish those injured a swift and complete recovery,” the statement said.

The crash occurred on Nov. 8 in the al-Ayyat district of Giza Governorate, approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the capital, Cairo.

According to officials from Egypt’s railway authority, a passenger train traveling from Giza to Fayoum collided from behind with another train operating on the Cairo-Aswan line, causing several sections of the train to derail.

Egypt’s Ministry of Health confirmed that seven people died in the crash and 125 others were injured.

A rescue committee deployed 72 ambulances to the scene to evacuate the victims, while rescue teams and railway workers worked to remove the damaged sections and restore service.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Giza and the surrounding areas, where doctors treated their medical conditions.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered condolences to the victims’ families and ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

The president instructed the relevant authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the causes of the crash and prosecute anyone found to have been negligent or to have failed to perform their duties.

Egypt’s Public Prosecution promptly began investigating the incident, while railway officials sent technical teams to the scene to conduct an in-depth examination of the damaged trains and the track on which they were traveling.

Eyewitnesses said the scene was marked by fear and confusion, while local residents worked closely with emergency responders to rescue passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Egyptian National Railways announced that train services on the route resumed Monday after emergency workers cleared the debris and repaired the damaged track rails.