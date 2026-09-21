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Breaking: Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Urges Stronger Enforcement as Piracy Resurges Off Somalia
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Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Urges Stronger Enforcement as Piracy Resurges Off Somalia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 21, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 16 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali Lower House Speaker urges stronger enforcement as piracy resurges off Somalia

Somalia’s Lower House Speaker Abdiqadir Mohamed Nur warned Saturday that piracy has tarnished the country’s reputation, undermined confidence in the security of its waters and driven up the cost of maritime transport, insurance and vessel protection.

He said the crime has also inflicted damage on Somalia’s national economy, coastal communities and fishermen, while disrupting international trade routes that pass through Somali waters.

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A World Bank study cited by Abdiqadir estimated that piracy originating in Somalia cost the global economy as much as $18 billion a year during its peak from 2005 to 2012.

“Somalia bears both a national responsibility and an international obligation to prevent its territory and waters from being used as bases for piracy, kidnapping and other maritime-related crimes,” he said.

Abdiqadir pointed to legislative steps taken by Somalia’s Federal Parliament, saying the measures are designed to intensify efforts against piracy and curb kidnapping.

But he stressed that legislation by itself will not solve the problem.

The speaker urged authorities to ensure effective enforcement, reinforce security and coast guard institutions, expand the capacity of the judiciary and prosecution services, and create economic opportunities for people living in coastal areas.

He also called for closer cooperation among Somalia, neighboring countries and international partners, while emphasizing that Somalia retains primary responsibility for securing and managing its territorial waters.

“The combating piracy is central to rebuilding Somali statehood, protecting sovereignty and natural resources, strengthening the national economy and securing international trade routes passing through Somali waters,” he added.

His comments come as piracy off Somalia’s coast has reportedly re-emerged in recent months.

Somali pirates have reportedly captured several vessels, renewing concerns about maritime security in the Gulf of Aden and across the wider western Indian Ocean.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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