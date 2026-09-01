Somalia-Kenya Flights Remain Disrupted as Nairobi Airport Strike Enters Second Day

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The interruption has hit the route connecting Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport with Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a vital link and one of the busiest air corridors…

Mogadishu (AX) — A second day of suspended flights between Somalia and Kenya left hundreds of travelers stranded Monday, as airport disruptions spread across the East African region.

Mogadishu (AX) — A second day of suspended flights between Somalia and Kenya left hundreds of travelers stranded Monday, as airport disruptions spread across the East African region.…

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Mogadishu (AX) — A second day of suspended flights between Somalia and Kenya left hundreds of travelers stranded Monday, as airport disruptions spread across the East African region.

The interruption has hit the route connecting Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport with Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, a vital link and one of the busiest air corridors for Somali travelers.

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The route regularly carries business travelers, medical patients, aid workers and members of the Somali diaspora.

Aviation sources said several Mogadishu-Nairobi flights were canceled as industrial action by air traffic controllers and Kenya Airports Authority staff caused extensive delays and operational problems at JKIA.

Hundreds of passengers remained stuck, with no clear indication of when normal flight schedules would return.

Travelers also described difficulties securing accommodation and food, as well as rebooking tickets, while airlines worked to handle the surge in delayed and canceled services.

The labor action has affected air operations throughout Kenya, prompting multiple airlines to postpone or reschedule flights.

Workers are seeking improved welfare provisions, better working conditions and the implementation of employment benefits agreed previously.

Unions and airport managers were expected to resume negotiations Monday after earlier talks concluded without a deal.

As a major regional transport hub, JKIA’s disruption has affected both domestic and international services, including the critical connection between Somalia and Kenya.

Nairobi has long been an important transit center for Somali and international passengers traveling onward to the Middle East, Europe and other destinations.