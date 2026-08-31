For me, one of the clearest measures of a successful government is not merely the construction of bridges, roads, hospitals, schools or other public projects—important as all of…

If I were asked what most impressed me during a recent visit to Somali Regional State under the leadership of President Mustafe Mohamed Omar, I would answer in three words: “the change in people’s attitudes.”

For me, one of the clearest measures of a successful government is not merely the construction of bridges, roads, hospitals, schools or other public projects—important as all of them are. It is the government’s ability to help citizens cultivate attitudes that advance peace, unity, progress and shared responsibility. Physical infrastructure is visible and essential, but public attitudes determine whether development can be sustained or whether it will encounter serious obstacles. History demonstrates that societies can change rapidly when governments succeed in encouraging constructive shifts in behavior and outlook—an approach President Mustafe’s administration has, in my view, established in Somali Regional State.

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Just as investment and natural resources are important, so too is the attitude of the people. Public perceptions of a government directly affect its capacity to carry out its responsibilities effectively. Recognizing this, the administration made behavior and mindset a priority from the earliest stages of its formation. Through public campaigns, leadership and meaningful two-way communication, it pursued carefully considered strategies to reshape public attitudes and create conditions for progress. As the administration demonstrated greater transparency, people in Somali Regional State increasingly took responsibility for preserving peace and stability. They also began to value cooperation with government institutions and reject all forms of anti-peace activity. That shift, in turn, supported the administration’s strategic plans and policy priorities for economic growth, public infrastructure and security across the region.

Among President Mustafe’s most frequently remembered remarks is the statement, “dadka waa la maamuli karaa iyagoo aan la ciqaabin,” translated as “people can be administrated without physical coercion.” The idea provided a foundation for the administration’s effort to change public attitudes. It marked a turning point by underscoring how trust could be built between the people of Somali Regional State and government institutions—an important factor behind the changes now visible in the region. When citizens believe institutions serve them rather than work against them, and that public resources are managed responsibly, they are more likely to cooperate, pay taxes, obey regulations and take part in civic life. It can reasonably be argued that the administration’s stronger institutions have reinforced positive public attitudes, while those attitudes have, in return, strengthened the institutions.

In meetings with several senior government officials in Jigjiga and Addis Ababa, I heard a consistent message: the importance of establishing a clear vision. The leadership of Somali Regional State repeatedly emphasizes peace, unity, development and shared responsibility. The people of the region have embraced those objectives because they recognize the value of that message. Strong leadership and a well-defined vision can encourage citizens to look beyond local tribal divisions and unproductive ideologies introduced from foreign lands by anti-peace elements. My principal lesson from those meetings in Jigjiga and Addis Ababa was that leaders with sound public policies can influence public behavior and promote higher standards of conduct.

In contrast to earlier administrations in Jigjiga, the current government has chosen institutional frameworks, accountability and the rule of law over physical coercion and violence. Its policies present the transformation of Somali Regional State as a partnership between the administration and the region’s people. The government understands that although it can provide leadership, policies and opportunities, lasting progress depends on citizens embracing values that support development. The administration’s success in encouraging attitudes centered on peace, unity, development and shared responsibility has helped create the conditions for the progress now taking place in Somali Regional State.