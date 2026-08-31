Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27 People

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The crash occurred near Honeyspruit Bridge in Chikomba District when a haulage truck transporting mining equipment from South Africa collided with a commuter minibus carrying members of the…

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster after a fiery head-on collision on the Harare-Masvingo highway killed 27 people and left seven others critically injured.

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster after a fiery head-on collision on the Harare-Masvingo highway killed 27 people and left seven others critically injured. The crash occurred…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster after a fiery head-on collision on the Harare-Masvingo highway killed 27 people and left seven others critically injured.

The crash occurred near Honeyspruit Bridge in Chikomba District when a haulage truck transporting mining equipment from South Africa collided with a commuter minibus carrying members of the African Apostolic (Mwazha) Church. Both vehicles caught fire, trapping several passengers inside the minibus.

- Advertisement -

Twenty-four people died at the scene, while three others later succumbed to their injuries at Chivhu General Hospital. The truck driver survived and was transferred to Harare for treatment. The disaster declaration enables the government to mobilise further resources and coordinate support for survivors and the families of those who died.