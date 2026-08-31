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Monday, August 31, 2026 17 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:59
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Breaking: Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27 People
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Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27 People

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By Newsroom August 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 21 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster After Highway Crash Kills 27

Zimbabwe has declared a State of Disaster after a fiery head-on collision on the Harare-Masvingo highway killed 27 people and left seven others critically injured.

The crash occurred near Honeyspruit Bridge in Chikomba District when a haulage truck transporting mining equipment from South Africa collided with a commuter minibus carrying members of the African Apostolic (Mwazha) Church. Both vehicles caught fire, trapping several passengers inside the minibus.

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Twenty-four people died at the scene, while three others later succumbed to their injuries at Chivhu General Hospital. The truck driver survived and was transferred to Harare for treatment. The disaster declaration enables the government to mobilise further resources and coordinate support for survivors and the families of those who died.

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