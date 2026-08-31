African Union Welcomes Sudanese Dialogue Initiative Aimed at Ending War

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Since fighting broke out in Sudan in April 2023, the African Union leadership has worked to narrow divisions among the country’s competing stakeholders and help create the conditions…

African Union Backs Sudanese-Led Dialogue Initiative to End War ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The African Union Commission has endorsed a new effort to bring Sudanese stakeholders together inside…

African Union Backs Sudanese-Led Dialogue Initiative to End War ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The African Union Commission has endorsed a new effort to bring Sudanese stakeholders together inside…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

African Union Backs Sudanese-Led Dialogue Initiative to End War

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The African Union Commission has endorsed a new effort to bring Sudanese stakeholders together inside the country, renewing its demand for an end to the war and a return to civilian government.

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Since fighting broke out in Sudan in April 2023, the African Union leadership has worked to narrow divisions among the country’s competing stakeholders and help create the conditions needed to halt the conflict and restore peace and stability.

The Commission said it had repeatedly emphasized the need to protect Sudan’s unity and national institutions while supporting the establishment of a democratic state.

It said the latest initiative would promote dialogue among Sudanese stakeholders within Sudan, with the process overseen by an independent committee made up of Sudanese elders.

The AU stressed that the political process could succeed only through wide-ranging consultations with civil society, political organizations and other social groups across Sudan.

It urged organizers to uphold inclusivity and ensure genuine Sudanese ownership and leadership, saying the dialogue must represent the hopes and priorities of the Sudanese people.

According to the Commission, the process should ultimately produce a united, sovereign and peaceful Sudan led by legitimate civilian institutions.

The bloc also called for the creation of a unified national security structure and reliable mechanisms to settle political and social disputes through peaceful means.

The Commission said the initiative complemented the African Union’s roadmap for Sudan and the work of the Quintet Mechanism, presenting both efforts as elements of a coordinated strategy driven by Sudanese stakeholders.

Sudan has endured a devastating war since April 2023, when clashes began between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting has generated a severe humanitarian crisis and forced millions of people from their homes.

The African Union has consistently pressed for a political settlement, saying lasting peace will require dialogue and an inclusive process through which Sudanese stakeholders can shape the country’s political future.

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