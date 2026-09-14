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Final List of Candidates for Nigeria’s Presidential Election and Their Parties

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By Adam Omar September 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Nigerian Opposition Accuses Govt of Move Toward One-Party State
Nigerian Opposition Claims Government Is Shifting Toward a Single-Party System

With the January 2027 general elections approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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