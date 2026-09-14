With the January 2027 general elections approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates.
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English
Final List of Candidates for Nigeria’s Presidential Election and Their Parties
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