Nigeria Opposes Ex-Minister’s Attempt to Cite UK Acquittal in Asset Case

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London’s Southwark Crown Court acquitted the former Petroleum Minister in June after British prosecutors alleged that she accepted lavish benefits from oil and gas interests seeking favourable treatment…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is urging a Nigerian court to dismiss Diezani Alison-Madueke’s bid to use her acquittal in the United Kingdom to challenge the forfeiture…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is urging a Nigerian court to dismiss Diezani Alison-Madueke’s bid to use her acquittal in the United Kingdom to challenge the forfeiture…

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is urging a Nigerian court to dismiss Diezani Alison-Madueke’s bid to use her acquittal in the United Kingdom to challenge the forfeiture of assets in Nigeria.

London’s Southwark Crown Court acquitted the former Petroleum Minister in June after British prosecutors alleged that she accepted lavish benefits from oil and gas interests seeking favourable treatment and contracts. Alison-Madueke now argues that the ruling is relevant to her Nigerian case, particularly issues involving her lack of conviction, due process and the forfeiture of her property.

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But the EFCC says the UK proceedings are distinct from the Nigerian case and do not affect the assets at the heart of the dispute. According to the agency, those properties were forfeited and auctioned pursuant to orders issued by Nigerian courts. The commission has also accused the former minister of trying to expand the scope of her case through fresh filings.