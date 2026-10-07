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Breaking: Nigeria Opposes Ex-Minister’s Attempt to Cite UK Acquittal in Asset Case
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Nigeria Opposes Ex-Minister’s Attempt to Cite UK Acquittal in Asset Case

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By Adam Omar October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 48 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Former Nigerian Oil Minister Denies Bribery Claims in UK Court
Former Nigerian Oil Minister Denies UK Court Bribery Allegations

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is urging a Nigerian court to dismiss Diezani Alison-Madueke’s bid to use her acquittal in the United Kingdom to challenge the forfeiture of assets in Nigeria.

London’s Southwark Crown Court acquitted the former Petroleum Minister in June after British prosecutors alleged that she accepted lavish benefits from oil and gas interests seeking favourable treatment and contracts. Alison-Madueke now argues that the ruling is relevant to her Nigerian case, particularly issues involving her lack of conviction, due process and the forfeiture of her property.

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But the EFCC says the UK proceedings are distinct from the Nigerian case and do not affect the assets at the heart of the dispute. According to the agency, those properties were forfeited and auctioned pursuant to orders issued by Nigerian courts. The commission has also accused the former minister of trying to expand the scope of her case through fresh filings.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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