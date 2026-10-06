Xawaadle elders and Al-Shabaab reportedly reach truce in Hiiraan

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Under the reported terms, Hawadle elders pledged not to permit Macawiisley fighters to recruit, operate, or find shelter in their territories. Macawiisley forces from Hiiraan have been central…

Mogadishu, Somalia (Axadle) A reported pact between Al-Shabaab officials and traditional elders from Somalia’s Hawadle clan has moved to halt fighting in parts of the Hiiraan region, a…

Mogadishu, Somalia (Axadle) A reported pact between Al-Shabaab officials and traditional elders from Somalia’s Hawadle clan has moved to halt fighting in parts of the Hiiraan region, a…

Mogadishu, Somalia (Axadle) A reported pact between Al-Shabaab officials and traditional elders from Somalia’s Hawadle clan has moved to halt fighting in parts of the Hiiraan region, a development that could carry significant implications for local security dynamics.

A 16-point joint communiqué shared through Al-Shabaab-linked media said the two sides had settled their differences and committed to preserving calm in areas under the clan’s control or influence.

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Under the reported terms, Hawadle elders pledged not to permit Macawiisley fighters to recruit, operate, or find shelter in their territories. Macawiisley forces from Hiiraan have been central to the local campaign backing Somali government troops in their fight against Al-Shabaab.

The talks in Maxaas brought together dozens of traditional elders, with Al-Shabaab represented by senior officials including Hussein Ali Fidow, Hassan Yacqub Ali and Mohamed Abu Abdalla.

The reported understanding comes as political frictions deepen in Hiiraan after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud backed Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe’s push for another term in office.

Hawadle leaders in the area had rejected Gudlawe’s candidacy, accusing the federal government of breaching a power-sharing deal between Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle.

The reported arrangement has prompted fears that it may erode the anti-Al-Shabaab uprising launched in Hiiraan in 2022, when local Macawiisley fighters joined forces with government troops.