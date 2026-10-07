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Namibia Takes Steps to Contain Outbreak After EU Suspends Meat Imports

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By Newsroom October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 52 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Namibia Moves to Contain Outbreak as EU Suspends Meat Imports

Namibia is moving to contain a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the //Kharas Region after President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah warned that the spread could put farmers, workers and businesses throughout the livestock sector under pressure.

By 5 October, surveillance teams had examined more than 29,000 animals across 68 farms and confirmed 127 cases on 15 of them. In response, the government has imposed movement restrictions and deployed roadblocks, surveillance, testing and tracing operations. Authorities also plan to establish a containment buffer zone and reinforce veterinary fencing along the borders with Botswana and South Africa.

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The outbreak has interrupted Namibia’s crucial beef export trade, prompting the European Union to temporarily suspend imports of fresh meat from cattle, sheep and goats. More than 80% of Namibia’s beef exports go to the European market, leaving thousands of jobs and farmers and businesses facing potentially significant financial strain. The government said it is working with trading partners to reduce the disruption while upholding strict disease-control measures and safeguarding Namibia’s standing as a dependable meat exporter.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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