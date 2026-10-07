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Wednesday, October 7, 2026 24 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:46
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Breaking: Anti-Migrant Vigilantes Disrupt South Africa’s Reopening of Asylum Applications
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Anti-Migrant Vigilantes Disrupt South Africa’s Reopening of Asylum Applications

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By Newsroom October 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Anti-Migrant Vigilantes Disrupt South Africa Asylum Reopening

Tension erupted at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban when about 15 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted asylum seekers waiting in line. Some protesters wore masks and carried sticks or knobkerries as they entered the centre’s parking area, pushing people in the queue and hurling xenophobic insults before police forced them out.

The group said it was seeking to stop foreigners from submitting asylum applications. Protesters linked to the March and March movement also challenged Home Affairs’ decision to assist refugees, arguing that many South Africans still do not have identity documents.

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The clash followed Home Affairs’ reopening of the asylum system to new applicants after a Constitutional Court ruling brought a six-year closure to an end. Hundreds of people had gathered from early morning, with some spending the night outside, yet only about 20 applications had been processed by the end of the day. Applicants said the absence of documentation had left them struggling to access services, earn a living and obtain basic assistance.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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