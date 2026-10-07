Anti-Migrant Vigilantes Disrupt South Africa’s Reopening of Asylum Applications

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The group said it was seeking to stop foreigners from submitting asylum applications. Protesters linked to the March and March movement also challenged Home Affairs’ decision to assist…

Tension erupted at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban when about 15 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted asylum seekers waiting in line. Some protesters wore masks and carried…

Tension erupted at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban when about 15 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted asylum seekers waiting in line. Some protesters wore masks and carried…

Tension erupted at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Durban when about 15 anti-immigrant demonstrators confronted asylum seekers waiting in line. Some protesters wore masks and carried sticks or knobkerries as they entered the centre’s parking area, pushing people in the queue and hurling xenophobic insults before police forced them out.

The group said it was seeking to stop foreigners from submitting asylum applications. Protesters linked to the March and March movement also challenged Home Affairs’ decision to assist refugees, arguing that many South Africans still do not have identity documents.

- Advertisement -

The clash followed Home Affairs’ reopening of the asylum system to new applicants after a Constitutional Court ruling brought a six-year closure to an end. Hundreds of people had gathered from early morning, with some spending the night outside, yet only about 20 applications had been processed by the end of the day. Applicants said the absence of documentation had left them struggling to access services, earn a living and obtain basic assistance.