Somali government closes 82,000 extremist-linked social media pages in 2026

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Abdullahi Hayir Duale, director general of the Ministry of Information, made the announcement at an event in Mogadishu on Thursday, saying the government is stepping up its ideological…

Somalia’s federal government says it has shut down 82,000 social media pages in 2026 over allegations that terrorist groups were using them to distribute extremist propaganda.

Somalia’s federal government says it has shut down 82,000 social media pages in 2026 over allegations that terrorist groups were using them to distribute extremist propaganda. Abdullahi Hayir…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia’s federal government says it has shut down 82,000 social media pages in 2026 over allegations that terrorist groups were using them to distribute extremist propaganda.

Abdullahi Hayir Duale, director general of the Ministry of Information, made the announcement at an event in Mogadishu on Thursday, saying the government is stepping up its ideological campaign and public awareness efforts against armed groups.

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Duale said the government’s counterterrorism efforts are focused on three fronts — military, economic and ideological. He described the ideological battle as especially significant because extremist messaging can reach and influence large numbers of people.

“The Ministry of Information has also closed thousands of pages in recent years across platforms including Facebook, TikTok and Telegram,” he added.

According to Duale, the 2026 figure is continuing to grow because the year has not yet ended.

He said extremist groups frequently reappear online under different names and through newly created pages after their accounts are taken down.

Duale said the ministry is also working with national media outlets, artists, television programs and Somali religious scholars to inform the public about extremist ideologies.

He said national media platforms reach millions of people in Somalia and abroad, providing the government with a broad channel for challenging extremist narratives.

Somali scholars, he added, are contributing to efforts to counter religious misinterpretations that extremist groups use to mislead young people.

Duale said the government would continue removing websites and social media pages that promote extremist ideology, while expanding public education campaigns and showcasing military operations against armed groups.