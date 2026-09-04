 Skip to content
Friday, September 4, 2026 21 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:06
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: Somali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026
Breaking News
Somali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026Rights Groups Call for Investigation Into Missing Nigerien JournalistSharpeville Survivors in South Africa Renew Their Fight for JusticeNepal Rescues Two Trapped Tunnel Workers in ‘Miracle’ OperationSomali correctional officers block roads near Mogadishu prison over unpaid salariesMore Than 70,000 Pints of Guinness Stolen From UK DepotSomali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026Rights Groups Call for Investigation Into Missing Nigerien JournalistSharpeville Survivors in South Africa Renew Their Fight for JusticeNepal Rescues Two Trapped Tunnel Workers in ‘Miracle’ OperationSomali correctional officers block roads near Mogadishu prison over unpaid salariesMore Than 70,000 Pints of Guinness Stolen From UK Depot
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somali Government Closes 82,000 Extremist-Linked Social Media Pages in 2026

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 4, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 24 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali government closes 82,000 extremist-linked social media pages in 2026

Somalia’s federal government says it has shut down 82,000 social media pages in 2026 over allegations that terrorist groups were using them to distribute extremist propaganda.

Abdullahi Hayir Duale, director general of the Ministry of Information, made the announcement at an event in Mogadishu on Thursday, saying the government is stepping up its ideological campaign and public awareness efforts against armed groups.

- Advertisement -

Duale said the government’s counterterrorism efforts are focused on three fronts — military, economic and ideological. He described the ideological battle as especially significant because extremist messaging can reach and influence large numbers of people.

“The Ministry of Information has also closed thousands of pages in recent years across platforms including Facebook, TikTok and Telegram,” he added.

According to Duale, the 2026 figure is continuing to grow because the year has not yet ended.

He said extremist groups frequently reappear online under different names and through newly created pages after their accounts are taken down.

Duale said the ministry is also working with national media outlets, artists, television programs and Somali religious scholars to inform the public about extremist ideologies.

He said national media platforms reach millions of people in Somalia and abroad, providing the government with a broad channel for challenging extremist narratives.

Somali scholars, he added, are contributing to efforts to counter religious misinterpretations that extremist groups use to mislead young people.

Duale said the government would continue removing websites and social media pages that promote extremist ideology, while expanding public education campaigns and showcasing military operations against armed groups.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,494 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.