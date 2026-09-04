JSP Executive Committee Issues Open Letter to Party Chairperson

With the utmost respect, I wish to present these considerations as an independent contribution to the Party’s important decision on the candidate who should receive the JSP ticket…

Purpose: Contribution to the JSP’s critical decision on who will receive the Party Ticket for the upcoming Hirshabelle State leadership election Your Excellency, - Advertisement - With the…

Purpose: Contribution to the JSP’s critical decision on who will receive the Party Ticket for the upcoming Hirshabelle State leadership election

Your Excellency,

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With the utmost respect, I wish to present these considerations as an independent contribution to the Party’s important decision on the candidate who should receive the JSP ticket for the forthcoming Hirshabelle State presidential election. I respectfully urge you to include the views of Hirshabelle’s educated and professional communities in your deliberations. Doing so would help broaden the basis of the decision, reduce the risk of bias and ensure that the choice reflects the wider interests of a State whose future will be significantly shaped by its next leader.

Hirshabelle faces political divisions, unresolved grievances, weak institutions, persistent security pressures and major development challenges. Candidates should therefore be judged against the responsibilities awaiting the next State administration, rather than political popularity or electoral calculations alone. Priority should be given to a leader whose political abilities have been tested and who has shown the capacity to build consensus, secure political and parliamentary support, manage competing interests and achieve difficult outcomes. Demonstrated performance offers stronger assurance than untested political expectations.

Previous executive and policymaking experience should also carry significant weight. This includes leadership of ministries, public institutions, major programmes or complex operations, as well as a proven ability to turn strategic decisions into effective implementation. The ability to promote reconciliation and command acceptance across the State is equally essential. Hirshabelle needs a leader who can engage diverse constituencies, respond to legitimate grievances, manage political differences and build confidence beyond the political or community base behind his candidacy.

Particular attention should be paid to institutional reform and state-building capacity. The preferred candidate should have demonstrated the ability to strengthen institutions, professionalise public administration, improve accountability and transform political agreements into durable systems and functioning government. Strong educational and analytical credentials—preferably at PhD level, or supported by equivalent depth of professional and leadership experience—would be an additional asset in addressing post-conflict peacebuilding, governance, security, development and the long-term demands of state-building. Integrity, dependability and character must remain central considerations. The candidate should be ethical, trustworthy, respectful and politically mature. A record of sound judgment, consistent performance and the confidence earned through previous service under the Chairperson’s leadership may offer important evidence of readiness for greater responsibility.

The preferred candidate should also understand the workings of the Federal Government, maintain established relationships with federal institutions and be able to cooperate constructively with other Federal Member States. Such experience would support close federal cooperation while reinforcing Hirshabelle’s legitimacy and institutional capacity. Knowledge of natural resource management—including agriculture, land, water and climate resilience—would also be valuable. The ability to work with international donors and development partners could strengthen efforts to mobilise resources and establish productive partnerships capable of turning Hirshabelle’s growth potential into equitable development. Leadership in complex, conflict-affected or crisis environments should likewise be valued, particularly where it reflects an understanding of the connections among security, stabilisation, reconciliation, governance and development.

Your Excellency;

No single qualification should determine a nomination of this importance. The strongest candidate should offer a balanced record of political leadership, executive competence, reconciliation experience, institutional reform, strategic judgment, integrity, reliability, federal and State relations, development expertise and state-building capacity. While the final decision rests with you, careful consideration should be given to the candidate who presents the strongest combination of competence, integrity, political viability and readiness to govern, thereby earning the confidence of the JSP and accepting the responsibility of leading Hirshabelle.

We respectfully ask that this decision receive the highest level of attention, because its consequences will extend well beyond the election and affect millions of people across Hirshabelle State. Past experience has shown that leadership choices can determine public confidence, institutional performance, political stability and the State’s future direction.

We remain confident that, as chair of the JSP leadership, you will award its ticket to the candidate who most convincingly meets these considerations and offers the strongest prospect of guiding Hirshabelle towards a more united, stable, capable and trusted State. The wishes of the people of Hirshabelle must be given the highest consideration. Hirshabelle needs new leadership, and embracing change is essential to overcoming the status quo that has left the State underdeveloped, impoverished its population, prolonged insecurity and emboldened Al Shabab.

We respectfully submit the above criteria for consideration in the JSP selection process for the Hirshabelle leadership candidate.