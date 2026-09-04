Doolow Strike Pushes Somalia’s Political Crisis Into a More Dangerous Phase

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Emerging information has linked the attack to Turkish-operated drones supporting Somalia’s federal government. Villa Somalia and Ankara, however, have not said who ordered the strike or carried it…

The Doolow Strike: Somalia’s Political Crisis Moves Into a More Perilous Phase DOOLOW, Somalia — A drone attack on the home of General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, widely known…

The Doolow Strike: Somalia’s Political Crisis Moves Into a More Perilous Phase DOOLOW, Somalia — A drone attack on the home of General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, widely known…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

The Doolow Strike: Somalia’s Political Crisis Moves Into a More Perilous Phase

DOOLOW, Somalia — A drone attack on the home of General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, widely known as “Shub,” has heightened fears that Somalia’s political tensions are taking a more dangerous turn. The strike occurred overnight on September 3–4, while the general’s family said he survived.

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Emerging information has linked the attack to Turkish-operated drones supporting Somalia’s federal government. Villa Somalia and Ankara, however, have not said who ordered the strike or carried it out.

Türkiye operates a military base in Somalia, where it trains and equips forces closely aligned with the federal government. Turkish drones have also taken an active role in security operations across the country.

The apparent target was a senior officer opposed to Villa Somalia politically and associated with supporters of former South West president Abdiaziz Laftagareen. The strike came after fighting in Baidoa between federal forces and fighters aligned with Laftagareen.

The episode points to a potentially more dangerous stage in Somalia’s political confrontation, with air power and foreign-backed military capabilities entering disputes within the country.

If equipment supplied to combat Al-Shabaab is used against political rivals, tensions between the federal government and Somalia’s regional states could intensify. Such a development could trigger armed retaliation, broaden the conflict and draw foreign actors further into the country’s internal power struggle.