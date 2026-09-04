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Doolow Strike Pushes Somalia’s Political Crisis Into a More Dangerous Phase

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 4, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 58 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Doolow Strike Pushes Somalia’s Political Crisis Into a More Dangerous Phase

The Doolow Strike: Somalia’s Political Crisis Moves Into a More Perilous Phase

DOOLOW, Somalia — A drone attack on the home of General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, widely known as “Shub,” has heightened fears that Somalia’s political tensions are taking a more dangerous turn. The strike occurred overnight on September 3–4, while the general’s family said he survived.

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Emerging information has linked the attack to Turkish-operated drones supporting Somalia’s federal government. Villa Somalia and Ankara, however, have not said who ordered the strike or carried it out.

Türkiye operates a military base in Somalia, where it trains and equips forces closely aligned with the federal government. Turkish drones have also taken an active role in security operations across the country.

The apparent target was a senior officer opposed to Villa Somalia politically and associated with supporters of former South West president Abdiaziz Laftagareen. The strike came after fighting in Baidoa between federal forces and fighters aligned with Laftagareen.

The episode points to a potentially more dangerous stage in Somalia’s political confrontation, with air power and foreign-backed military capabilities entering disputes within the country.

If equipment supplied to combat Al-Shabaab is used against political rivals, tensions between the federal government and Somalia’s regional states could intensify. Such a development could trigger armed retaliation, broaden the conflict and draw foreign actors further into the country’s internal power struggle.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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