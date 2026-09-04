Rights Groups Call for Investigation Into Missing Nigerien Journalist

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Kaka, a former Radio France International correspondent who also directs a private television station, has not been heard from, prompting alarm among his family, colleagues and press freedom…

Reporters Without Borders has urged Nigerien authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Moussa Kaka, who went missing after leaving his office in…

Reporters Without Borders has urged Nigerien authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Moussa Kaka, who went missing after leaving his office in…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Reporters Without Borders has urged Nigerien authorities to launch an immediate investigation into the disappearance of prominent journalist Moussa Kaka, who went missing after leaving his office in Niamey, days after a failed coup attempt.

Kaka, a former Radio France International correspondent who also directs a private television station, has not been heard from, prompting alarm among his family, colleagues and press freedom advocates.

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His disappearance comes as political tensions intensify and journalists face mounting pressure under Niger’s military government. RSF is demanding that authorities disclose Kaka’s whereabouts and explain the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.