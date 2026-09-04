More Than 70,000 Pints of Guinness Stolen From UK Depot

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Roughly 800 barrels of the stout, valued at about £115,000 (€134,000), were taken from the Whitehouse Industrial Estate on Aston Lane on Monday, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

Thieves have made off with enough Guinness to fill more than 70,000 pints after stealing two HGV trailers from a depot in Runcorn, England, police said.

Thieves have made off with enough Guinness to fill more than 70,000 pints after stealing two HGV trailers from a depot in Runcorn, England, police said. Roughly 800…

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Thieves have made off with enough Guinness to fill more than 70,000 pints after stealing two HGV trailers from a depot in Runcorn, England, police said.

Roughly 800 barrels of the stout, valued at about £115,000 (€134,000), were taken from the Whitehouse Industrial Estate on Aston Lane on Monday, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

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Officers are working to recover the Guinness and the two trailers. They have appealed for witnesses who may have seen a lorry enter the Aston Lane area at approximately 7.45pm.

Police said the lorry was connected to an HGV trailer carrying the Guinness before leaving the site at around 7.55pm, travelling towards the Mersey Gateway bridge.

The trailers are described as white tri-axle curtain side trailers with branding for logistics company GXO

The barrels contained an estimated 70,400 pints of Guinness and were due to be distributed to pubs.

Diageo, the drinks company that owns Guinness, operates a packaging warehouse at the Whitehouse Industrial Estate on Aston Lane.

Both HGVs are believed to have been driven by men, police said.

The first driver has been described as white, with a short dark beard, and was wearing a beanie hat. The second man is believed to have been wearing a cap.

The combined value of the stolen Guinness and trailers is estimated at approximately £205,000.

The trailers are white tri-axle curtain side vehicles bearing GXO branding on their curtains and rear doors.

Each truck carries a unique identification number — DL736 and DL542 — in the upper-left corner of its rear doors.

Cheshire Constabulary is urging anyone who may have information about the theft or the vehicles to come forward.