Somali forces seize Geel-gub area in Middle Shabelle region

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The operation brought together the Gorgor Commandos’ 18th Brigade, the Special Forces’ 12th Brigade and the 3rd Brigade of the Somali National Army.

Mogadishu (AX) - Somali Gorgor (Eagle) commandos and special forces have captured the Geel-gub area and several strategic bases in the Middle Shabelle region during an offensive against…

Mogadishu (AX) – Somali Gorgor (Eagle) commandos and special forces have captured the Geel-gub area and several strategic bases in the Middle Shabelle region during an offensive against…

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Mogadishu (AX) – Somali Gorgor (Eagle) commandos and special forces have captured the Geel-gub area and several strategic bases in the Middle Shabelle region during an offensive against al-Shabab, military officials said Saturday.

The operation brought together the Gorgor Commandos’ 18th Brigade, the Special Forces’ 12th Brigade and the 3rd Brigade of the Somali National Army.

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Military officials said al-Shabab had controlled the locations seized in the operation for an extended period.

“This operation is part of a broader military campaign Somali forces are conducting across parts of Middle Shabelle, aimed at pushing back al-Shabaab and expanding the territory under government control,” the army said.

Security officials said the offensive is also intended to re-establish security and government administration, helping residents regain stability and access to public services.

The Somali National Army has stepped up operations against al-Shabab across central and southern Somalia in recent months, focusing especially on areas where the group maintains bases and launch points for attacks.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked organization, continues to stage attacks in Somalia despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.