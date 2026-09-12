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Saturday, September 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:42
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Breaking: Somali Forces Seize Geel-gub Area in Middle Shabelle Region
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Somali Forces Seize Geel-gub Area in Middle Shabelle Region

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Somali forces seize Geel-gub area in Middle Shabelle region

Mogadishu (AX) – Somali Gorgor (Eagle) commandos and special forces have captured the Geel-gub area and several strategic bases in the Middle Shabelle region during an offensive against al-Shabab, military officials said Saturday.

The operation brought together the Gorgor Commandos’ 18th Brigade, the Special Forces’ 12th Brigade and the 3rd Brigade of the Somali National Army.

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Military officials said al-Shabab had controlled the locations seized in the operation for an extended period.

“This operation is part of a broader military campaign Somali forces are conducting across parts of Middle Shabelle, aimed at pushing back al-Shabaab and expanding the territory under government control,” the army said.

Security officials said the offensive is also intended to re-establish security and government administration, helping residents regain stability and access to public services.

The Somali National Army has stepped up operations against al-Shabab across central and southern Somalia in recent months, focusing especially on areas where the group maintains bases and launch points for attacks.

Al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda-linked organization, continues to stage attacks in Somalia despite sustained military operations by Somali forces and international partners.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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