Puntland State Defends Bosaso Land Clearance as Part of Urban Development Plan

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Bosaso District Commissioner Abdirahman Abdullahi Ali said on Friday that the administration had been working to recover state-owned sites, some of which he said private individuals had occupied…

Bosaso (AX) — Puntland State authorities say a months-long effort to reclaim government land and facilities in Bosaso is separate from the demolition of public structures now taking…

Bosaso (AX) — Puntland State authorities say a months-long effort to reclaim government land and facilities in Bosaso is separate from the demolition of public structures now taking…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Bosaso (AX) — Puntland State authorities say a months-long effort to reclaim government land and facilities in Bosaso is separate from the demolition of public structures now taking place in Mogadishu.

Bosaso District Commissioner Abdirahman Abdullahi Ali said on Friday that the administration had been working to recover state-owned sites, some of which he said private individuals had occupied for years.

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“The state is reclaiming this land so it can be used in the public interest,” Ali said. “The operation reached the former police headquarters today, and other government sites in the city will be addressed in the coming days.”

He said the recovered properties would not be returned to private individuals or business owners. Instead, they would be converted into public spaces under a broader effort to improve Bosaso’s appearance and urban planning.

According to the district commissioner, the redevelopment campaign began months ago near the local government headquarters before extending toward the main road connecting Bosaso with the airport.

“Bosaso’s growth and strategic importance require new urban planning and public spaces that reflect the city’s transformation,” he said.

Ali said Bosaso had welcomed large numbers of people over the past four decades and remained open to newcomers. However, he stressed that government land must be managed systematically and in a way that serves the broader community.

“The administration will continue reorganizing and clearing government-owned sites, with priority given to urban development, public spaces and the appropriate use of state land,” he added.

The announcement comes as demolition operations in Mogadishu have generated widespread public attention and criticism, including concerns from residents about displacement and the management of public property.