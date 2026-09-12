 Skip to content
Saturday, September 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:42
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Somali Forces Seize Geel-gub Area in Middle Shabelle Region
Breaking News
Somali Forces Seize Geel-gub Area in Middle Shabelle RegionLebanon President Pledges Israeli Withdrawal During Visit to SouthWhat’s Behind Somalia and Turkey’s Coordinated Defence of Their Bilateral Relations?Puntland State Defends Bosaso Land Clearance as Part of Urban Development PlanSomali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf DistrictZelensky Says He Is Willing to Meet Putin at Miami G20Somali Forces Seize Geel-gub Area in Middle Shabelle RegionLebanon President Pledges Israeli Withdrawal During Visit to SouthWhat’s Behind Somalia and Turkey’s Coordinated Defence of Their Bilateral Relations?Puntland State Defends Bosaso Land Clearance as Part of Urban Development PlanSomali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf DistrictZelensky Says He Is Willing to Meet Putin at Miami G20
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Puntland State Defends Bosaso Land Clearance as Part of Urban Development Plan

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 12, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Puntland defends Bosaso land clearance as urban development plan

Bosaso (AX) — Puntland State authorities say a months-long effort to reclaim government land and facilities in Bosaso is separate from the demolition of public structures now taking place in Mogadishu.

Bosaso District Commissioner Abdirahman Abdullahi Ali said on Friday that the administration had been working to recover state-owned sites, some of which he said private individuals had occupied for years.

- Advertisement -

“The state is reclaiming this land so it can be used in the public interest,” Ali said. “The operation reached the former police headquarters today, and other government sites in the city will be addressed in the coming days.”

He said the recovered properties would not be returned to private individuals or business owners. Instead, they would be converted into public spaces under a broader effort to improve Bosaso’s appearance and urban planning.

According to the district commissioner, the redevelopment campaign began months ago near the local government headquarters before extending toward the main road connecting Bosaso with the airport.

“Bosaso’s growth and strategic importance require new urban planning and public spaces that reflect the city’s transformation,” he said.

Ali said Bosaso had welcomed large numbers of people over the past four decades and remained open to newcomers. However, he stressed that government land must be managed systematically and in a way that serves the broader community.

“The administration will continue reorganizing and clearing government-owned sites, with priority given to urban development, public spaces and the appropriate use of state land,” he added.

The announcement comes as demolition operations in Mogadishu have generated widespread public attention and criticism, including concerns from residents about displacement and the management of public property.

 

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,597 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.