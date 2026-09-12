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Breaking: Somali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf District
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Somali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf District

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 12, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 41 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali army opens investigation into killing of soldier in El Baraf district

Mogadishu (AX) — The Somali National Army has launched an investigation after soldier Ahmed Shire Hussein was killed in El Baraf district, Middle Shabelle region, while travelling on leave, in an incident that has triggered widespread public anger.

In a statement issued Friday, the Army Command confirmed that Shire was serving with the Somali National Army but gave no details about how he was killed or identified those responsible.

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The command conveyed its condolences to Shire’s family, relatives and fellow soldiers, and said an investigation into the incident was in progress.

“The military will take lawful measures to address the incident and hold accountable anyone involved,” the statement said.

The Army Command also stressed the need to safeguard the lives, dignity and rights of Somali soldiers, describing the military as a national institution dedicated to serving the Somali people.

Shire and two other soldiers were reportedly ambushed while on leave as they travelled to the Hiiraan region to visit their families. The armed group seized all three men but later released two of them.

A video filmed during Shire’s captivity showed him appealing for his life. He said he was ill and hungry and was travelling to see his family.

“Maternal uncles, don’t kill me. I am on my way to my family in good health,” Shire said in the video.

His killing has provoked widespread outrage across Somalia, with many people denouncing it as barbaric and demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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