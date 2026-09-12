 Skip to content
Saturday, September 12, 2026 29 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 17:58
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Somali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf District
Breaking News
Somali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf DistrictZelensky Says He Is Willing to Meet Putin at Miami G20Hirshabelle Vice President Warns Against Hiiraan Elections Without Political AgreementNorth Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles, Seoul SaysHouthi Grip on Bab al-Mandab Raises Global Shipping ConcernsHirshabelle Vice President Warns Against Elections in Hiiraan Without AgreementSomali Army Investigates Soldier’s Killing in El Baraf DistrictZelensky Says He Is Willing to Meet Putin at Miami G20Hirshabelle Vice President Warns Against Hiiraan Elections Without Political AgreementNorth Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles, Seoul SaysHouthi Grip on Bab al-Mandab Raises Global Shipping ConcernsHirshabelle Vice President Warns Against Elections in Hiiraan Without Agreement
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Houthi Grip on Bab al-Mandab Raises Global Shipping Concerns

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 12, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Houthi Grip on Bab al-Mandab Raises Global Shipping Concerns

Houthi Influence Near Bab al-Mandab Raises Alarm for Global Shipping

SANA’A, Yemen — Control or sustained influence around Perim island would place the Houthis near Bab al-Mandab, a vital maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and connecting shipping routes between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

The island and surrounding waters occupy a position of major strategic value. A prolonged Houthi presence there could give the group leverage over one of the principal sea lanes leading into the Red Sea.

Bab al-Mandab’s importance is amplified by its connection to the Suez Canal, a crucial artery for trade between Asia and Europe. Vessels using the passage can continue through the Red Sea and reach Suez, avoiding the far longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

The Houthis have already shown they can disrupt maritime traffic in the region, leading some shipping companies to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. Those alternative routes add days to voyages while increasing fuel use and freight costs.

Expanded Houthi influence near Bab al-Mandab could also deepen security and political concerns for neighboring countries, including Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. A disruption lasting weeks or longer would place regional maritime security under strain and reverberate through international commerce.

The implications would extend well beyond Yemen’s shores. Continued instability at the chokepoint could prompt more ships to avoid the route, putting additional pressure on global supply chains and potentially increasing the cost of moving goods and energy between Asia and Europe.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,594 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.