Houthi Grip on Bab al-Mandab Raises Global Shipping Concerns

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The island and surrounding waters occupy a position of major strategic value. A prolonged Houthi presence there could give the group leverage over one of the principal sea…

Houthi Influence Near Bab al-Mandab Raises Alarm for Global Shipping SANA’A, Yemen — Control or sustained influence around Perim island would place the Houthis near Bab al-Mandab, a…

Houthi Influence Near Bab al-Mandab Raises Alarm for Global Shipping SANA’A, Yemen — Control or sustained influence around Perim island would place the Houthis near Bab al-Mandab, a…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Houthi Influence Near Bab al-Mandab Raises Alarm for Global Shipping

SANA’A, Yemen — Control or sustained influence around Perim island would place the Houthis near Bab al-Mandab, a vital maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and connecting shipping routes between Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

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The island and surrounding waters occupy a position of major strategic value. A prolonged Houthi presence there could give the group leverage over one of the principal sea lanes leading into the Red Sea.

Bab al-Mandab’s importance is amplified by its connection to the Suez Canal, a crucial artery for trade between Asia and Europe. Vessels using the passage can continue through the Red Sea and reach Suez, avoiding the far longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

The Houthis have already shown they can disrupt maritime traffic in the region, leading some shipping companies to divert vessels around the Cape of Good Hope. Those alternative routes add days to voyages while increasing fuel use and freight costs.

Expanded Houthi influence near Bab al-Mandab could also deepen security and political concerns for neighboring countries, including Djibouti, Eritrea and Somalia. A disruption lasting weeks or longer would place regional maritime security under strain and reverberate through international commerce.

The implications would extend well beyond Yemen’s shores. Continued instability at the chokepoint could prompt more ships to avoid the route, putting additional pressure on global supply chains and potentially increasing the cost of moving goods and energy between Asia and Europe.

AXADLETM