Somali Family Ministry Raises Concerns Over New Mother’s Death at Hargeisa Hospital

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The woman, identified as Nimco Jama Yusuf, arrived at the hospital roughly a week ago while pregnant and delivered her baby there, according to the hospital administration.

Mogadishu (AX) — The death of a woman who recently gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital has prompted grief from Somalia’s Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development…

Mogadishu (AX) — The death of a woman who recently gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital has prompted grief from Somalia’s Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — The death of a woman who recently gave birth at Hargeisa General Hospital has prompted grief from Somalia’s Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development and renewed concern over maternal care.

The woman, identified as Nimco Jama Yusuf, arrived at the hospital roughly a week ago while pregnant and delivered her baby there, according to the hospital administration.

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Hospital officials said the mother and newborn were initially in stable condition. The baby later developed breathing difficulties, received oxygen and was moved to the maternal and newborn care unit.

Somali Minister of Family and Human Rights Development Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi said the circumstances of the woman’s death were deeply disturbing, stressing the need for stronger maternal health services and reliable access to medical care.

“It is a matter of deep sorrow and grief that the circumstances that led this Somali mother to take her own life,” Al-Makhzoumi said, citing reports that limited health and care services may have played a role in the tragedy.

“We strongly urge all Somalis everywhere not to allow the continuation of such situations in which we are losing a mother, which is very, very far from humanity,” she said.

The minister called the death in Hargeisa shocking and said it should alarm anyone committed to safeguarding human life.

North Western State of Somalia opposition party Kaah likewise condemned the incident, alleging that hospital administrators had been negligent and failed to deliver adequate patient services.

The party said treatment expenses and deficiencies in healthcare provision may have contributed to the woman’s death.

The allegations have not been independently verified. Hospital officials have previously said the woman made no complaints during her stay about medical care, treatment costs or other issues.

Security authorities are investigating the circumstances of her death.