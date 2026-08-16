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UK Police Arrest Somali Man After Stabbing at Hotel Housing Asylum Seekers

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Somali man arrested after stabbing at UK hotel housing asylum seekers
UK Police Arrest Somali Man After Stabbing at Hotel Housing Asylum Seekers

A stabbing at a hotel housing asylum seekers near Heathrow Airport has left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries, while police have arrested a Somali man on suspicion of attempted murder.

London (AX) — Surrey Police said officers were called to the Stanwell Hotel in Staines at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

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A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

A Somali man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody, according to Surrey Police. Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

“Due to the nature of the report, armed officers were dispatched to the scene and assisted with the arrest,” Detective Superintendent Kate Hyder said.

“There remains a police presence in the area while we carry out initial inquiries,” she said.

She added: “We understand this incident has caused concern within the local community, and I encourage you to speak to local officers.”

The Stanwell Hotel in Surrey, close to Heathrow Airport, has been used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers. Police have not revealed a possible motive for the stabbing or said whether the suspect and injured man knew each other.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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