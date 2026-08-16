UK Police Arrest Somali Man After Stabbing at Hotel Housing Asylum Seekers

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

London (AX) — Surrey Police said officers were called to the Stanwell Hotel in Staines at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

A stabbing at a hotel housing asylum seekers near Heathrow Airport has left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries, while police have arrested a Somali man…

A stabbing at a hotel housing asylum seekers near Heathrow Airport has left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries, while police have arrested a Somali man…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

A stabbing at a hotel housing asylum seekers near Heathrow Airport has left a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries, while police have arrested a Somali man on suspicion of attempted murder.

London (AX) — Surrey Police said officers were called to the Stanwell Hotel in Staines at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a stabbing.

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A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in critical condition, police said.

A Somali man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in police custody, according to Surrey Police. Officers said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

“Due to the nature of the report, armed officers were dispatched to the scene and assisted with the arrest,” Detective Superintendent Kate Hyder said.

“There remains a police presence in the area while we carry out initial inquiries,” she said.

She added: “We understand this incident has caused concern within the local community, and I encourage you to speak to local officers.”

The Stanwell Hotel in Surrey, close to Heathrow Airport, has been used by the UK Home Office to house asylum seekers. Police have not revealed a possible motive for the stabbing or said whether the suspect and injured man knew each other.

The investigation is continuing.