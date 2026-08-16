 Skip to content
Sunday, August 16, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double Standards
Breaking News
Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double StandardsIran Urges Qatar to Release Three Downed PilotsHopes Fade for Survivors After Colombia EarthquakeAuthorities Detain 111 People After Fresh Attempt to Cross Into CeutaDRC’s Ebola outbreak reaches sixth province as death toll growsAndy Burnham Calls Jason Arday’s Death a Tragedy on Many LevelsSomalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double StandardsIran Urges Qatar to Release Three Downed PilotsHopes Fade for Survivors After Colombia EarthquakeAuthorities Detain 111 People After Fresh Attempt to Cross Into CeutaDRC’s Ebola outbreak reaches sixth province as death toll growsAndy Burnham Calls Jason Arday’s Death a Tragedy on Many Levels
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double Standards

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 16, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 42 minutes ago 2-minute read
Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double Standards
Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double Standards

Somalia: MP accuses Minister of Family & Human Rights Development of double standards

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali lawmaker Kooshin has accused Minister of Family & Human Rights Development Khadija Al Makhzoumi of applying different standards to cases involving women in North Western State of Somalia and southern Somalia.

- Advertisement -

During a parliamentary session on Saturday, Kooshin condemned the minister after her ministry issued a statement about the death of a woman at Hargeisa General Hospital.

He said Al Makhzoumi had remained silent about the alleged four-month detention of activist Sacdiyo Bajaaj, as well as the demolition of homes and displacement of civilians in southern Somalia.

Kooshin said roughly 300,000 people had been displaced in Mogadishu by the government led by the minister, accusing her of failing to address the demolitions and the resulting displacement.

He further alleged that women had faced gunfire, arbitrary arrests, restrictions and other abuses without receiving a response from the ministry.

“Crocodile tears,” Kooshin said, accusing the ministry of condemning incidents in North Western State of Somalia while overlooking similar cases in southern Somalia. “What a double standard,” he added.

The accusation comes as the ministry faces allegations of widespread corruption, nepotism, favoritism and failure to carry out its responsibilities. 

Kooshin also expressed condolences to the family of the woman who died at Hargeisa General Hospital, praying that Allah grant her mercy and give her relatives patience and faith.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,291 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.