Somalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double Standards

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During a parliamentary session on Saturday, Kooshin condemned the minister after her ministry issued a statement about the death of a woman at Hargeisa General Hospital.

Somalia: MP accuses Minister of Family & Human Rights Development of double standards MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali lawmaker Kooshin has accused Minister of Family & Human Rights Development Khadija…

Somalia: MP accuses Minister of Family & Human Rights Development of double standards MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali lawmaker Kooshin has accused Minister of Family & Human Rights Development Khadija…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: MP accuses Minister of Family & Human Rights Development of double standards

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali lawmaker Kooshin has accused Minister of Family & Human Rights Development Khadija Al Makhzoumi of applying different standards to cases involving women in North Western State of Somalia and southern Somalia.

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During a parliamentary session on Saturday, Kooshin condemned the minister after her ministry issued a statement about the death of a woman at Hargeisa General Hospital.

He said Al Makhzoumi had remained silent about the alleged four-month detention of activist Sacdiyo Bajaaj, as well as the demolition of homes and displacement of civilians in southern Somalia.

Kooshin said roughly 300,000 people had been displaced in Mogadishu by the government led by the minister, accusing her of failing to address the demolitions and the resulting displacement.

He further alleged that women had faced gunfire, arbitrary arrests, restrictions and other abuses without receiving a response from the ministry.

“Crocodile tears,” Kooshin said, accusing the ministry of condemning incidents in North Western State of Somalia while overlooking similar cases in southern Somalia. “What a double standard,” he added.

The accusation comes as the ministry faces allegations of widespread corruption, nepotism, favoritism and failure to carry out its responsibilities.

Kooshin also expressed condolences to the family of the woman who died at Hargeisa General Hospital, praying that Allah grant her mercy and give her relatives patience and faith.

AXADLETM