 Skip to content
Sunday, August 16, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Polish Bus Crash in Hungary Kills 12, Injures 10
Breaking News
Polish Bus Crash in Hungary Kills 12, Injures 10UK Police Arrest Somali Man After Stabbing at Hotel Housing Asylum SeekersHundreds Evacuated as Major Pine Forest Wildfire Sweeps BelgiumSomalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double StandardsIran Urges Qatar to Release Three Downed PilotsHopes Fade for Survivors After Colombia EarthquakePolish Bus Crash in Hungary Kills 12, Injures 10UK Police Arrest Somali Man After Stabbing at Hotel Housing Asylum SeekersHundreds Evacuated as Major Pine Forest Wildfire Sweeps BelgiumSomalia MP Accuses Family and Human Rights Minister of Double StandardsIran Urges Qatar to Release Three Downed PilotsHopes Fade for Survivors After Colombia Earthquake
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

Polish Bus Crash in Hungary Kills 12, Injures 10

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 16, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 39 minutes ago 2-minute read
Polish bus crash in Hungary leaves 12 dead, 10 injured

A Polish coach carrying 57 passengers and two drivers overturned on a Hungarian motorway early Sunday, killing 12 people and seriously injuring at least 10, officials and Prime Minister Peter Magyar said.

The bus was travelling from Serbia to Poland when it crashed at about 1am local time, midnight Irish time, on the M3 highway near Mezokeresztes, east of Budapest, police said.

- Advertisement -

According to Hungary’s national disaster management agency, the vehicle veered off the road, plunged into a ditch and came to rest on its side.

Eleven victims died at the scene, while a 12th person later succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Emergency responders said 37 others suffered minor injuries.

Rescue crews used two cranes to lift the wrecked coach from the ditch, the disaster management agency said.

Police said preliminary findings indicated that the driver may have fallen asleep before the crash.

The accident is Hungary’s deadliest road disaster since 2003, when a train struck a German tourist bus in Siofok, killing 33 people. In 2002, a bus carrying Polish pilgrims crashed near Balatonszentgyorgy in western Hungary, leaving 19 dead.

Mr Magyar announced the latest death toll in a social media post.

“I send my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” he said. “I thank all the people who took part in the rescue operation.”

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski described the incident on X as a “tragic bus accident involving Polish tourists.” He said consular officials were working with Hungarian authorities, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that 12 people had died.

Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 4,789 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.