Anger Grows in Somalia’s Southwest State Over Airstrikes and Turkish Flag Burning

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The protesters criticized Turkey’s expanding military role in Somalia and accused Ankara of involvement in strikes that they said damaged civilian property and affected communities in rural areas.

Burning the Turkish Flag: Anger Mounts in Somalia’s South West State Over Reported Airstrikes BAIDOA, Somalia — Anger over alleged airstrikes near Baidoa has spilled into the streets,…

Burning the Turkish Flag: Anger Mounts in Somalia’s South West State Over Reported Airstrikes BAIDOA, Somalia — Anger over alleged airstrikes near Baidoa has spilled into the streets,…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Burning the Turkish Flag: Anger Mounts in Somalia’s South West State Over Reported Airstrikes

BAIDOA, Somalia — Anger over alleged airstrikes near Baidoa has spilled into the streets, with civilians in parts of Somalia’s South West state staging protests and some demonstrators reportedly burning the Turkish flag, according to reports and videos shared on social media.

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The protesters criticized Turkey’s expanding military role in Somalia and accused Ankara of involvement in strikes that they said damaged civilian property and affected communities in rural areas.

Some participants claimed the alleged attacks had harmed farmland and livestock. Those claims, however, have not been independently verified.

The demonstrations highlight mounting unease in some local communities about the role of foreign military partners in Somalia’s campaign against Al-Shabaab. Turkey has significantly broadened its military and security cooperation with Somalia’s federal government in recent years.

Turkish authorities had not immediately confirmed that their forces conducted the alleged strikes. The circumstances surrounding the reported air operations also remained unclear.

Turkey is among Somalia’s closest international partners, supplying military training, equipment and other assistance as Mogadishu works to build the capacity of its security forces and confront the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The protests were reported as political and security tensions intensified in South West state, where relations between the regional administration and Somalia’s federal government have also worsened.

The allegations and ensuing demonstrations are expected to increase scrutiny of foreign military operations in Somalia, where civilians in conflict-affected areas remain exposed to the impact of ground fighting and airstrikes.

AXADLETM