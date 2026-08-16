Hundreds Evacuated as Major Pine Forest Wildfire Sweeps Belgium

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The fire erupted yesterday in the High Fens nature park near the German border and spread rapidly, prompting Belgium to bring in emergency crews from across the country.…

Hundreds of people have been ordered to leave their homes in eastern Belgium as firefighters confront what officials describe as one of the country’s most severe wildfires on…

Hundreds of people have been ordered to leave their homes in eastern Belgium as firefighters confront what officials describe as one of the country’s most severe wildfires on…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Hundreds of people have been ordered to leave their homes in eastern Belgium as firefighters confront what officials describe as one of the country’s most severe wildfires on record.

The fire erupted yesterday in the High Fens nature park near the German border and spread rapidly, prompting Belgium to bring in emergency crews from across the country. Helicopters and water-bombing aircraft from other European Union nations were also being sent to assist.

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Officials have called it the largest wildfire in Belgium’s modern history. The flames tore through a vulnerable landscape of peatlands and pine forest that was devastated by major fires in 1911, during another period marked by extreme heat and drought.

By about 6pm today, the fire had burned through at least 20 square kilometres, Nicolas Yernaux, a spokesperson for the regional authorities in Wallonia, said. He added that the blaze remained out of control.

Mr Rodolfs said his colleagues had watched the fire begin.

“There was ash falling onto the tables, and then we asked our customers to leave. No dessert, everyone had to go,” he said.

The blaze scorched at least 20 square kilometres of terrain

Authorities ordered residents in parts of the nearby villages of Sourbrodt and Buetgenbach to evacuate this afternoon as a precaution.

The Belga news agency said about 600 people had been instructed to leave their homes.

A gymnasium in a neighbouring municipality was opened as an emergency shelter, while people elsewhere in the area were told to stay inside and keep their doors and windows shut.

“There is a risk that the fire could reach homes, but we are deploying all available resources to protect them,” Mr Yernaux said.

From the fire zone, a vast stretch of charred vegetation was visible beneath a dense plume of yellow smoke.

Difficult terrain

Belgium quickly activated the European Union’s civil protection mechanism, enabling it to seek firefighters, aircraft and other equipment from countries across the bloc.

A Dutch helicopter had already arrived at the scene. Two more were expected, along with two Swedish water-bombing planes.

“They will be operational from tomorrow,” European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib said, describing the wildfire as another warning of the “climate upheaval” affecting Europe.

“Never before has the wildfire season started so early in the year and reached such northern latitudes,” she said.

Efforts to contain the flames were being hampered by the landscape, which includes heathland, peat bogs and raised wooden boardwalks.

Firefighters had “pulled back to the edge of the forest and allowed parts of the heathland to burn because the area is very difficult to access,” Mr Yernaux said.

“The situation is complicated and highly dependent on aerial resources,” he added.

Farmers transported water to aid the firefighters

Farmers offer help

Numerous farmers shared photographs on social media showing themselves travelling towards the fire zone to help emergency crews.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said he was “shocked” by how quickly the fire had spread and the scale of the damage.

“But at the same time, we’re grateful for the work that has been done. You can see the farmers out here driving around and continuing to wet down the area,” Mr Quintin said.

Belgium, like much of Europe, has endured another spell of intense heat in recent days. Temperatures reached 37 degrees Celsius in parts of the country yesterday.

The wildfire is burning only a few dozen kilometres from another major blaze in western Germany. That fire has already prompted the evacuation of about 1,800 people, while flames have moved close to the first homes in the town of Huertgenwald.