Somalia’s Qoor Qoor Praises Puntland State for Cooperation With Galmudug

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Speaking on Friday at celebrations in Dhusamareb marking the anniversary of Galmudug’s establishment, attended by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Qoor Qoor praised Puntland State’s leadership and residents…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: Qoor Qoor Commends Puntland State-Galmudug Security Cooperation

DHUUSAMAREEB, Somalia — Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Karie “Qoor Qoor” has highlighted Puntland State’s role in helping preserve peace and security in Galkayo, a city administered jointly by the two neighboring Somali states.

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Speaking on Friday at celebrations in Dhusamareb marking the anniversary of Galmudug’s establishment, attended by Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Qoor Qoor praised Puntland State’s leadership and residents for cooperating with Galmudug authorities to maintain stability in Galkayo.

He said the partnership between the two administrations had promoted mutual understanding and helped reinforce security in the divided city. Qoor Qoor presented Galkayo as a notable example of how cooperation among Somalia’s federal member states can support peace.

The Galmudug leader also voiced hope that political disputes between Puntland State and Galmudug would not damage their security partnership. He called on both sides to preserve their cooperation and continue working to stabilize central Somalia.

His remarks come as tensions have resurfaced between Galmudug and Puntland State over political and security matters in Mudug. Puntland State officials have recently accused the federal government of seeking to weaken its security, even as Puntland State and Galmudug continue to work together in parts of Galkayo and on security issues.

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