 Skip to content
Tuesday, August 18, 2026 4 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Fajr 04:46
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: 10 Killed in Kharkiv as Ukraine Strikes Moscow With Drones
Breaking News
10 Killed in Kharkiv as Ukraine Strikes Moscow With DronesSomali Army Clashes With Rebel Forces Over Control of Key City BaidoaSenator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian OfficialsWhite House Criticizes CNN Reporter Over Question About Trump AidePresident Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attack10 Killed in Kharkiv as Ukraine Strikes Moscow With DronesSomali Army Clashes With Rebel Forces Over Control of Key City BaidoaSenator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian OfficialsWhite House Criticizes CNN Reporter Over Question About Trump AidePresident Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attack
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Somali Army Clashes With Rebel Forces Over Control of Key City Baidoa

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 18, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali army clashes with rebel forces for control of key city Baidoa

Civilians stand amid smoke rising from a shop struck by artillery after fighting between Somalia’s federal troops and armed opposition groups in Baidoa, Somalia [Reuters]

Somalia’s army says it has forced opposition fighters from Baidoa, the largest city in the country’s South West State, following hours of intense combat.

- Advertisement -

The fighting began before dawn on Monday after forces loyal to South West State’s former president, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, attacked federal military positions, according to the Defence Ministry.

The ministry said the attackers deployed vehicles packed with explosives but were pushed back, with federal forces killing 30 of the fighters. It also alleged that Laftagareen’s forces were operating alongside al-Shabab, the armed group linked to al-Qaeda.

Laftagareen’s camp, however, said earlier in a Facebook post that its forces had seized the city centre.

Al Jazeera correspondent Catherine Soi, reporting from Nairobi, Kenya, said residents had described fierce fighting during the early morning hours.

“People were just waking up, starting their morning prayers, when they started hearing blasts, gunfire, heavy fire as well. We have been talking to people who live in Baidoa who say that some of their homes and buildings have been destroyed,” Soi said.

Residents told the AFP news agency that the violence was the most severe since the Somali army captured Baidoa in March. Doctors Without Borders, which operates medical facilities in the city, said several wounded people had arrived at its hospital and that fighting had taken place on two fronts.

Baidoa is located about 245km (150 miles) northwest of Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, and is home to hundreds of thousands of people displaced by conflict and climate-related disasters.

Laftagareen had governed South West State for more than seven years before breaking with Mogadishu in March over constitutional amendments advanced by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The amendments added a year to Mohamud’s term and significantly reshaped Somalia’s fragile power-sharing system, which is set out in the country’s 2012 provisional constitution.

The changes triggered clashes in several parts of Somalia, including Mogadishu. During the unrest, the national army took Baidoa, prompting Laftagareen to resign.

His supporters have continued to attack the city, including an unsuccessful attempt in May to regain control of the state.

The renewed violence is deepening a humanitarian emergency in Somalia, where millions of people are confronting malnutrition and famine.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,327 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.