China, Japan Continue Pursuing Somali Pirates Amid Asia-Pacific Rivalry

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Tokyo has sent the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) aircraft to Djibouti to support an international anti-piracy mission in waters off Somalia.

A Kawasaki P-1 patrol aircraft has arrived at Japan’s military base in Djibouti for the first time, beginning anti-smuggling patrols off Somalia’s coast. (JMSDF)

A Kawasaki P-1 patrol aircraft has arrived at Japan’s military base in Djibouti for the first time, beginning anti-smuggling patrols off Somalia’s coast. (JMSDF) Tokyo has sent the…

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A Kawasaki P-1 patrol aircraft has arrived at Japan’s military base in Djibouti for the first time, beginning anti-smuggling patrols off Somalia’s coast. (JMSDF)

Tokyo has sent the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) aircraft to Djibouti to support an international anti-piracy mission in waters off Somalia.

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Japan’s facility in Djibouti is the first—and currently the only—overseas military base operated by the Japan Self-Defense Force. Opened in July 2011 near Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport, it sits directly beside the American Camp Lemonnier.

The base was established after Japan joined international efforts to combat Somali piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. Those waterways are vital to Japanese commercial shipping, including vessels carrying oil supplies bound for Japan.

The P-1 has joined the 60th Deployment Air Detachment for Counter-Piracy Enforcement.

At the same time, the 59th Air Squadron for Counter-Piracy Operations, operated by the 2nd Fleet Air Wing from Hachinohe and equipped with P-3C Orion aircraft, is concluding its deployment.

Japan received permission to enlarge its leased site in 2017, the same year China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti.

Beijing officially characterizes the Djibouti facility as a logistics center supporting peacekeeping and humanitarian operations. In August, China sent a new naval group to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia for an escort mission.

The Type 054A guided-missile frigate Yueyang is part of a PLA Navy task force assigned to escort ships off Somalia. (USN)

The latest People’s Liberation Army Navy task force includes the Type 052D guided-missile destroyer Kunming, the Type 054A guided-missile frigate Yueyang and the Type 903A replenishment ship Luomahu.

The force also carries dozens of special operations personnel and two helicopters—either Z-8 or Z-18 models—capable of conducting vertical replenishment.

Luomahu became the first Type 903A vessel to resupply at China’s Djibouti support base in 2022. The current deployment is also Kunming’s first escort mission.

China has maintained a regular naval escort presence in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters since 2008, citing relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the stated objective of protecting international shipping routes.