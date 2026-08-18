 Skip to content
Tuesday, August 18, 2026 4 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Isha 19:16
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: Senator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian Officials
Breaking News
Senator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian OfficialsWhite House Criticizes CNN Reporter Over Question About Trump AidePresident Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attackIndonesia Searches for Earthquake Victims as Thousands Remain DisplacedAfCFTA Chief and FESTU Discuss Trade Unions’ Role in Somalia’s Free Trade Market EntrySenator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian OfficialsWhite House Criticizes CNN Reporter Over Question About Trump AidePresident Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attackIndonesia Searches for Earthquake Victims as Thousands Remain DisplacedAfCFTA Chief and FESTU Discuss Trade Unions’ Role in Somalia’s Free Trade Market Entry
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Senator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian Officials

Follow
By Adam Omar August 18, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Senator Calls for Senior Liberian Officials to Face Drug Probe

Senator Amara Konneh has challenged the government’s anti-drug campaign, warning that selective justice and alleged protection for senior officials could undermine its credibility. Konneh, a prominent supporter of President Joseph Boakai’s election, questioned the decision to dismiss junior security officers “without due process or the opportunity to defend themselves” while senior commanders “remain untouched,” saying the contrast points to a selective approach to accountability.

Konneh said his support for Boakai was grounded in the expectation that the administration would take on illicit drugs and impunity. “Liberians are still waiting. We will not stay silent,” the senator wrote on social media.

- Advertisement -

His remarks come as public scrutiny intensifies over the government’s handling of recent large-scale cocaine seizures, along with mounting questions about whether security and government personnel may be involved in illicit drug trafficking.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 573 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.