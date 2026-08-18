Senator Calls for Drug Probe Into Senior Liberian Officials

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Konneh said his support for Boakai was grounded in the expectation that the administration would take on illicit drugs and impunity. “Liberians are still waiting. We will not…

Senator Amara Konneh has challenged the government’s anti-drug campaign, warning that selective justice and alleged protection for senior officials could undermine its credibility. Konneh, a prominent supporter of…

Senator Amara Konneh has challenged the government’s anti-drug campaign, warning that selective justice and alleged protection for senior officials could undermine its credibility. Konneh, a prominent supporter of…

Senator Amara Konneh has challenged the government’s anti-drug campaign, warning that selective justice and alleged protection for senior officials could undermine its credibility. Konneh, a prominent supporter of President Joseph Boakai’s election, questioned the decision to dismiss junior security officers “without due process or the opportunity to defend themselves” while senior commanders “remain untouched,” saying the contrast points to a selective approach to accountability.

Konneh said his support for Boakai was grounded in the expectation that the administration would take on illicit drugs and impunity. “Liberians are still waiting. We will not stay silent,” the senator wrote on social media.

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His remarks come as public scrutiny intensifies over the government’s handling of recent large-scale cocaine seizures, along with mounting questions about whether security and government personnel may be involved in illicit drug trafficking.