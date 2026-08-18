Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema Secures Second Presidential Term

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Hichilema, 64, thanked voters and hailed the election as evidence of Zambia’s commitment to democracy and peaceful transfers of power. Mundubile rejected the outcome, however, alleging irregularities during…

Hakainde Hichilema has secured a second five-year term as Zambia’s president, winning 60% of the vote and defeating his closest rival, Brian Mundubile, who received 38%, the electoral…

Hakainde Hichilema has secured a second five-year term as Zambia’s president, winning 60% of the vote and defeating his closest rival, Brian Mundubile, who received 38%, the electoral…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Hakainde Hichilema has secured a second five-year term as Zambia’s president, winning 60% of the vote and defeating his closest rival, Brian Mundubile, who received 38%, the electoral commission said.

Hichilema, 64, thanked voters and hailed the election as evidence of Zambia’s commitment to democracy and peaceful transfers of power. Mundubile rejected the outcome, however, alleging irregularities during voting and discrepancies in the reported results.

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Counting was briefly suspended by the electoral commission after reports emerged of violence and stolen ballots. Regional and international observers described the polling as largely peaceful but expressed concern about media freedom, electoral reforms introduced late in the process and restrictions placed on the opposition.