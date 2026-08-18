 Skip to content
Tuesday, August 18, 2026 4 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Maghrib 18:08
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: President Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and Reconciliation
Breaking News
President Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attackIndonesia Searches for Earthquake Victims as Thousands Remain DisplacedAfCFTA Chief and FESTU Discuss Trade Unions’ Role in Somalia’s Free Trade Market EntrySomalia Civil Aviation Authority Faces Scrutiny Over Corruption Allegations, $3.27 Million DiscrepancyEbola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest in DR Congo’s HistoryPresident Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and ReconciliationFederal government says nearly 30 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Baidoa attackIndonesia Searches for Earthquake Victims as Thousands Remain DisplacedAfCFTA Chief and FESTU Discuss Trade Unions’ Role in Somalia’s Free Trade Market EntrySomalia Civil Aviation Authority Faces Scrutiny Over Corruption Allegations, $3.27 Million DiscrepancyEbola Outbreak Becomes Deadliest in DR Congo’s History
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

President Mohamud Arrives in Galkayo, Calls for Unity and Reconciliation

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 18, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 17 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
President Mohamud arrives in Galkayo, calls for unity and reconciliation

Galkayo (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud received a warm welcome in Galkayo on Monday as his ongoing Galmudug tour focused on peacebuilding, reconciliation and development.

The president and his delegation arrived at the Abdullahi Isse Football Stadium, where he thanked residents for their reception and commended their efforts to protect unity and social cohesion in the divided city.

- Advertisement -

Hassan Sheikh urged Galkayo’s communities to cooperate in consolidating peace, advancing reconciliation and strengthening Somalia’s state institutions.

He portrayed Galkayo as a city with the power to bring Somalis together, while calling on residents to oppose actions and forces that could worsen existing divisions.

“Galkayo is a city that unites the Somali people,” the president said, urging residents to combine their efforts and safeguard the peace.

Before reaching Galkayo, Hassan Sheikh visited Bandiiradley as part of the same regional tour. He has also traveled to other key towns, including Adado and Dhusamareeb, where he inaugurated development projects and held meetings with residents and local officials.

The broader visit across Galmudug has taken the president through districts and communities to review security, living conditions and local development priorities.

His tour comes as political tensions remain high between the federal government and Puntland State, with Galkayo at the center of the dispute because the city is divided between Puntland State and Galmudug.

Puntland State had earlier cautioned against Hassan Sheikh’s visit to southern Galkayo and placed its security forces on alert, alleging that the president’s trip could fuel tensions in the city.

Galmudug dismissed the allegations, maintaining that Somalia’s president has a constitutional right to travel anywhere in the country and calling on political leaders to settle their disagreements through dialogue.

The president’s arrival in Galkayo passed without reports of major security incidents. During the visit, Hassan Sheikh used the occasion to underscore the importance of reconciliation and unity among communities on both sides of the city.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,326 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.