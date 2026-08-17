Cameroon Pushes Toward Historic First WAFCON Title

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The final featured two teams chasing their first African crown: debutants Malawi, who had mounted a remarkable run at the WAFCON, and Cameroon, determined to convert years of…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

The final featured two teams chasing their first African crown: debutants Malawi, who had mounted a remarkable run at the WAFCON, and Cameroon, determined to convert years of near misses into silverware.