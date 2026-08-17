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Cameroon Pushes Toward Historic First WAFCON Title

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By Adam Omar August 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Cameroon Fired to Historic First WAFCON Crown

The final featured two teams chasing their first African crown: debutants Malawi, who had mounted a remarkable run at the WAFCON, and Cameroon, determined to convert years of near misses into silverware.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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