Small boat arrivals from Somalia to UK rise 76%, government figures show

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A total of 3,901 Somali nationals arrived in Britain by small boat between June 2025 and June 2026, representing a 76% increase on the previous year.

London (AX) — Somali nationals made up one of the fastest-growing groups among people recorded crossing the English Channel in small boats over the past year, according to…

London (AX) — Somali nationals made up one of the fastest-growing groups among people recorded crossing the English Channel in small boats over the past year, according to…

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London (AX) — Somali nationals made up one of the fastest-growing groups among people recorded crossing the English Channel in small boats over the past year, according to newly released UK government figures.

A total of 3,901 Somali nationals arrived in Britain by small boat between June 2025 and June 2026, representing a 76% increase on the previous year.

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Somalis accounted for 12% of all small boat arrivals during the period, placing them among the largest nationality groups recorded.

Eritreans represented the biggest group at 18%, while Sudanese and Afghans each accounted for 13% of arrivals.

The UK government stressed that the data covers only people detected or otherwise recorded crossing the Channel in small boats. It does not capture every form of illegal migration to the country.

Over the same period, authorities recorded 5,875 Eritrean nationals and 4,191 Sudanese nationals arriving by small boat.

British officials say many people who attempt the crossing travel through other European countries before reaching the French coast, where people-smuggling networks arrange journeys to Britain.

Small boat migration remains a central political and public concern in the UK, as the government faces mounting pressure to curb irregular migration and dismantle smuggling operations spanning Europe.