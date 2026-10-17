Senior Kenyan military commander visits troops serving under AUSSOM in Kismayo

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Maj. Gen. Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, met Kenyan personnel assigned to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) during a broader tour…

A senior Kenyan military commander has urged troops deployed in southern Somalia to maintain operational readiness, discipline and professionalism during a visit to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel…

A senior Kenyan military commander has urged troops deployed in southern Somalia to maintain operational readiness, discipline and professionalism during a visit to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel…

A senior Kenyan military commander has urged troops deployed in southern Somalia to maintain operational readiness, discipline and professionalism during a visit to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel serving with the African Union mission in Kismayo.

Maj. Gen. Luka Kutto, General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, met Kenyan personnel assigned to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) during a broader tour by senior KDF commanders of troops stationed in operational areas, Kenya’s Defense Ministry said.

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Kutto was received in Kismayo by Col. Daniel Musau, deputy commander of AUSSOM Sector 2.

The meetings gave Kutto an opportunity to assess the operational environment and hear about the challenges facing deployed forces. He underscored the need for troops to remain prepared, disciplined and professional, according to the ministry.

The visit came as the KDF marked events linked to KDF Day, an occasion dedicated to honoring serving personnel, veterans and soldiers who have died in the line of duty.

Kenya observed KDF Day on Oct. 14, with AUSSOM personnel holding commemorations at the Sector 2 headquarters in Kismayo and at other bases across Somalia.

Kenyan troops are a central component of AUSSOM’s presence in southern Somalia. Their deployment is particularly focused on Sector 2, which is headquartered in Kismayo and covers parts of Jubaland.

The Kenyan contingent has also helped train Somali and Jubaland security personnel. In June, AUSSOM staff in Kismayo instructed dozens of Jubaland troops in weapons handling, counter-improvised explosive device operations and tactical combat casualty care.

AUSSOM launched its operations in January 2025, taking over from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia. The mission is tasked with supporting Somali forces in campaigns against al-Shabab, safeguarding key infrastructure and helping national security institutions gradually take on greater responsibility for the country’s security.

The U.N. Security Council has authorized up to 11,826 uniformed personnel for AUSSOM, including 680 police officers, through Dec. 31, 2026. It has also appealed for further international funding for both the mission and Somali security forces.

Kenya has maintained troops in Somalia for more than a decade and remains among the African countries contributing forces to operations against al-Shabab.

In and around Kismayo, Kenyan personnel serving in Sector 2 have paired security duties with community initiatives, including medical outreach, training and engagement with local authorities and residents.

The Defense Ministry said Kutto’s visit was intended to strengthen command links and support troop morale during overseas deployments, as AUSSOM assists Somalia’s ongoing transition toward greater national responsibility for security.