Forces loyal to Laftagareen seize several districts and strategic areas in Bay region

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Laftagareen-aligned Dervish forces captured Qansahdheere earlier this month, seized Buurhakaba after intense fighting on Thursday and moved into Berdaale, Diinsoor and Awdiinle after troops loyal to the federal…

Baidoa (AX) — The conflict over South West State’s leadership has widened sharply, with forces aligned with former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen taking control of several districts…

Baidoa (AX) — The conflict over South West State’s leadership has widened sharply, with forces aligned with former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen taking control of several districts…

Baidoa (AX) — The conflict over South West State’s leadership has widened sharply, with forces aligned with former President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen taking control of several districts and strategic locations across the Bay region.

Laftagareen-aligned Dervish forces captured Qansahdheere earlier this month, seized Buurhakaba after intense fighting on Thursday and moved into Berdaale, Diinsoor and Awdiinle after troops loyal to the federal government and the current regional administration pulled back, residents said.

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Most of the reported advances took place without significant fighting, residents said, with Buurhakaba the main exception. Clashes there intensified after Laftagareen’s forces launched attacks from multiple directions, prompting federal and South West administration troops to withdraw.

In a statement issued Friday, Laftagareen’s office praised the military operations, portraying them as part of a campaign to restore security and reassert political authority in territories his supporters regard as falling under the former administration’s legitimate control.

“The objective of these operations was to ensure security, restore stability, and uphold law and order,” the statement said.

Laftagareen’s office also expressed gratitude to residents in the affected districts, saying they had supported his forces.

“The President specifically commends the people living in those districts and areas for demonstrating resilience, courage, and a firm resolve to defend their freedom, dignity, and rights,” the statement said.

The statement further vowed to continue what it called efforts to safeguard residents and protect South West State’s constitutional institutions.

“The Government of South West State of Somalia reaffirms its commitment to protecting the lives, honor, and dignity of the people, defending statehood, ensuring security, and upholding the constitutional institutions of the South West State of Somalia,” it said.

The current South West administration has rejected Laftagareen’s claims and accused his forces of working with al-Shabab. Laftagareen, however, has repeatedly denied having any alliance with the militant organization.

Federal troops seized Baidoa earlier this year amid a political dispute over the leadership of South West State, driving Laftagareen out of the regional capital. Since then, his supporters have carried out repeated attacks on federal forces and troops backing the current administration.

The standoff has triggered several bouts of heavy fighting in Baidoa since August, resulting in civilian casualties and interruptions to medical services.

Buurhakaba holds particular strategic value because it sits along the main road linking Baidoa and Mogadishu, a key corridor for trade, civilian movement and military operations.