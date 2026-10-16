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Breaking: Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case, Close Relative of Two Earlier Cases
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Kenya Confirms Third Ebola Case, Close Relative of Two Earlier Cases

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 33 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Kenya confirms third Ebola case, a close relative of other two cases

A health-screening operation was under way at Kenya’s Malaba border crossing on October 8, 2026, as the country confirmed a third Ebola case linked to an outbreak of the Bundibugyo species. The patient is a relative of Kenya’s first and second cases, the health ministry said. REUTERS/Jackson Adika Purchase Licensing Rights

The third patient is a 65-year-old woman who had been in quarantine since October 6, according to a statement issued by the ministry on Friday.

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“Once she developed fever, sore throat and malaise, she was isolated and specimen collected for testing. She tested positive for Ebola,” the statement said. “She was diagnosed early and is currently receiving supportive care improving her chances of recovery.”

Kenya’s cases have been traced to the Ebola epidemic in Congo, the second-largest recorded outbreak worldwide, with more than 9,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths.

Kenya reported its first case last week after a Kenyan man fell ill in Congo for about a month before travelling by road to Uganda. He then flew to Nairobi on October 3, where a relative took him to hospital by car. He died on October 5.

Reporting by Ruth Nesoba; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Alexander Winning

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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