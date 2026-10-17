 Skip to content
Saturday, October 17, 2026 5 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:43
Muqdisho 29°C
Breaking: New Galmudug Parliament Sworn In Ahead of Leadership Elections
Breaking News
New Galmudug Parliament Sworn In Ahead of Leadership ElectionsIran Denies Involvement in Houthi AttacksTrump Signs Executive Order Waiving New Sanctions on RussiaMartin says more work is needed to secure long-term EU budgetPope Speaks by Phone With Putin While Recovering in HospitalLower Shabelle Farmers Flee Airstrikes and Ground Fighting as Harvests Rot in FieldsNew Galmudug Parliament Sworn In Ahead of Leadership ElectionsIran Denies Involvement in Houthi AttacksTrump Signs Executive Order Waiving New Sanctions on RussiaMartin says more work is needed to secure long-term EU budgetPope Speaks by Phone With Putin While Recovering in HospitalLower Shabelle Farmers Flee Airstrikes and Ground Fighting as Harvests Rot in Fields
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

New Galmudug Parliament Sworn In Ahead of Leadership Elections

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 17, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
New Galmudug parliament sworn in ahead of leadership elections

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s newly elected lawmakers took their oaths of office Friday in Dhusamareb, setting the stage for votes to choose the state’s parliamentary and executive leadership.

Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed, the eldest member of the incoming assembly, has assumed the role of interim speaker pending the election of permanent parliamentary leaders.

- Advertisement -

According to the timetable announced by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), lawmakers will elect the speaker and deputy speakers on Oct. 18, while the presidential and vice-presidential elections are set for Oct. 22, 2026.

The 89-member parliament was chosen in a repeat election on Sept. 30 after Somalia’s Supreme Court annulled the July 30 results, citing failures to follow constitutional and electoral procedures.

The rerun gave the Justice and Unity Party (JSP) a commanding majority, with the electoral commission reporting that the party won 67 seats.

JSP has put forward Liban Ahmed Hassan as its nominee for the Galmudug presidency.

Yet the process remains contested after the Towfiiq political organization was barred from taking part. Towfiiq had brought the legal case that resulted in the earlier election being nullified.

The organization has condemned its exclusion from the rerun and challenged the credibility and transparency of the vote.

That dispute has fueled broader concerns among critics about political inclusion and the level of competition in the regional elections.

Following Friday’s swearing-in, legislators are expected to elect parliamentary leaders Sunday, then move to the presidential and vice-presidential contests next Thursday.

The votes will shape Galmudug’s next administration after an election cycle marked by legal challenges and sustained scrutiny from political stakeholders.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,983 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.