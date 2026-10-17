New Galmudug parliament sworn in ahead of leadership elections

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Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed, the eldest member of the incoming assembly, has assumed the role of interim speaker pending the election of permanent parliamentary leaders.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s newly elected lawmakers took their oaths of office Friday in Dhusamareb, setting the stage for votes to choose the state’s parliamentary and executive leadership.

Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s newly elected lawmakers took their oaths of office Friday in Dhusamareb, setting the stage for votes to choose the state’s parliamentary and executive leadership.…

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Dhusamareb (AX) — Galmudug’s newly elected lawmakers took their oaths of office Friday in Dhusamareb, setting the stage for votes to choose the state’s parliamentary and executive leadership.

Mohamed Sheikh Ahmed, the eldest member of the incoming assembly, has assumed the role of interim speaker pending the election of permanent parliamentary leaders.

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According to the timetable announced by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), lawmakers will elect the speaker and deputy speakers on Oct. 18, while the presidential and vice-presidential elections are set for Oct. 22, 2026.

The 89-member parliament was chosen in a repeat election on Sept. 30 after Somalia’s Supreme Court annulled the July 30 results, citing failures to follow constitutional and electoral procedures.

The rerun gave the Justice and Unity Party (JSP) a commanding majority, with the electoral commission reporting that the party won 67 seats.

JSP has put forward Liban Ahmed Hassan as its nominee for the Galmudug presidency.

Yet the process remains contested after the Towfiiq political organization was barred from taking part. Towfiiq had brought the legal case that resulted in the earlier election being nullified.

The organization has condemned its exclusion from the rerun and challenged the credibility and transparency of the vote.

That dispute has fueled broader concerns among critics about political inclusion and the level of competition in the regional elections.

Following Friday’s swearing-in, legislators are expected to elect parliamentary leaders Sunday, then move to the presidential and vice-presidential contests next Thursday.

The votes will shape Galmudug’s next administration after an election cycle marked by legal challenges and sustained scrutiny from political stakeholders.