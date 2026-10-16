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North Western State of Somalia President Backs Ethiopia as Horn of Africa Tensions Rise

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 16, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somaliland president backs Ethiopia amid rising Horn of Africa tensions

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has reaffirmed his government’s close partnership with Ethiopia, saying Hargeisa rejects any move that could undermine the neighboring country’s stability or sovereignty.

“Ethiopia is a neighboring nation with whose cooperation we have great confidence. We oppose any interference or act that could threaten its stability and its national existence,” Irro said Thursday.

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His comments came after an Oct. 4 summit in New Alamein, Egypt, where the leaders of Egypt, Somalia, Sudan and Eritrea adopted a joint declaration on regional security, national sovereignty and control of the Red Sea.

The declaration reaffirmed Somalia’s territorial integrity and rejected international recognition of North Western State of Somalia. It also stressed that coastal states should hold primary responsibility for the security and governance of the Red Sea.

The statement has particular implications for Ethiopia, a landlocked country pursuing reliable access to the sea and a possible naval foothold in the region.

Irro’s remarks highlighted the widening gap between North Western State of Somalia and Somalia over regional partnerships, especially their sharply different positions on Ethiopia and its maritime ambitions.

North Western State of Somalia has cultivated close ties with Ethiopia and signed a memorandum of understanding with Addis Ababa in January 2024 covering access to North Western State of Somalia’s coastline.

Somalia denounced the agreement as a breach of its sovereignty. Mogadishu continues to regard North Western State of Somalia as part of Somalia, despite the territory’s declaration of independence in 1991.

The diplomatic dispute comes as tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea intensify, with the two governments trading accusations involving military movements, border security and alleged backing for armed groups.

Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a border war from 1998 to 2000. The latest strains have revived concerns that a new conflict could destabilize the broader Horn of Africa.

Somalia’s federal government has said it is maintaining a neutral position in the dispute between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali Nadar said Mogadishu has diplomatic relations with both countries and does not want Somalia drawn into their confrontation.

He said Somalia favors peaceful settlements to regional disputes while working to safeguard its national interests and preserve diplomatic ties with neighboring states.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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