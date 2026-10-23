Puntland State Health Minister Inspects Dhahar Hospital During Regional Tour

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State Minister for Health Ali Mohamed Osman joined Mohamed on the tour. Haylaan regional governor Mohamed Farah Issa and Dhahar district mayor Bashir Mohamed Issa welcomed the delegation,…

Somalia: Puntland State Health Minister Reviews Dhahar Hospital and Health Services During Haylaan Visit

DHAHAR, Somalia — Puntland State Health Minister H.E. Mohamad Abdirahman Mohamed visited Dhahar District Hospital and other medical facilities in the Haylaan region on Wednesday, examining the delivery of healthcare and the needs of local communities.

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State Minister for Health Ali Mohamed Osman joined Mohamed on the tour. Haylaan regional governor Mohamed Farah Issa and Dhahar district mayor Bashir Mohamed Issa welcomed the delegation, according to a statement issued by the Puntland State administration.

The minister’s first stop was the Haylaan regional administration headquarters, where he held discussions with local officials and traditional elders. The talks focused on healthcare provision, community priorities and closer cooperation between the Ministry of Health and local authorities.

Mohamed then toured Dhahar District Hospital and several other health facilities to review their operations and the medical services available to residents.

Hospital administrators and healthcare workers outlined the condition of the facilities, the services currently being offered and plans aimed at improving the quality of patient care.

The minister called on health workers to improve the treatment of patients, uphold service standards and expand public awareness of health concerns. He also stressed the need to ensure that residents can access reliable, high-quality medical care.

The inspection forms part of the Puntland State health ministry’s broader program to evaluate hospitals and health centers across the regional administration while improving coordination with local authorities.

Access to healthcare remains difficult in parts of Somalia, especially in rural and remote areas where medical facilities and specialist services are often limited.

Mohamed’s delegation included Dr. Abdirisaaq Abshir Hirsi, director of primary health care; Abdirisaaq Mohamed Artan, director of planning and policies; Jama Ali Yusuf, director of health services; and Niciimo Nur Muse, head of the ministry’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene program.

The ministry said the field assessments are designed to support improvements in the availability and quality of healthcare services throughout Puntland State.

AXADLETM

Omar Nor is the chief editor of Axadle. He previously worked with CNN and TRT, reporting on Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa, including politics, security and regional affairs.