North Western State of Somalia Rejects Bread Price Hike Announced by Unregistered Association

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In a statement issued Monday, the ministry said the North Western State of Somalia Bread Manufacturers’ Association is not registered with it and lacks the legal standing required…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism has rejected a planned bread price increase, saying the individuals who announced it have no…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism has rejected a planned bread price increase, saying the individuals who announced it have no…

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism has rejected a planned bread price increase, saying the individuals who announced it have no legal authority to represent the sector.

In a statement issued Monday, the ministry said the North Western State of Somalia Bread Manufacturers’ Association is not registered with it and lacks the legal standing required to speak on behalf of bread producers and businesses.

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The ministry said there was currently no valid justification for raising bread prices, despite fluctuations in the global economy.

Because bread is a staple consumed throughout North Western State of Somalia, the ministry warned that higher prices could deepen financial pressure on households and low-income residents.

“The price increase could impose an additional financial burden on families and low-income individuals; therefore, the ministry does not accept the price hike announced on Sept. 26, 2026,” the ministry said.

The ministry urged those claiming to represent the Bread Manufacturers’ Association to submit evidence of its legal status and follow the ministry’s rules and procedures.

It said any business group or cooperative operating without legal personality and proper registration is not entitled to use the names of traders or companies or claim to represent them.

The ministry warned that violations of the regulations could result in legal action.

“The Ministry of Trade and Tourism remains committed to protecting the public interest, reducing pressure on the cost of living and maintaining market stability,” it said.

It added that all commercial activities must comply with the law.