 Skip to content
Tuesday, September 29, 2026 16 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:37
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: Fighter Jets and Drones Take Part in Heavy Fighting in Somalia
Breaking News
Fighter Jets and Drones Take Part in Heavy Fighting in SomaliaFrench far-right leader Bardella denies allegations of antisemitic commentsEthiopian Pro-Government Forces Claim Capture of Strategic Town in TigrayGarissa UDA gubernatorial race intensifies as MP Falhada rebukes Korane over claimsSpaceX’s Starship Reaches Orbit and Deploys Its First PayloadRival South West factions claim victory after heavy fighting in Baidoa townFighter Jets and Drones Take Part in Heavy Fighting in SomaliaFrench far-right leader Bardella denies allegations of antisemitic commentsEthiopian Pro-Government Forces Claim Capture of Strategic Town in TigrayGarissa UDA gubernatorial race intensifies as MP Falhada rebukes Korane over claimsSpaceX’s Starship Reaches Orbit and Deploys Its First PayloadRival South West factions claim victory after heavy fighting in Baidoa town
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Fighter Jets and Drones Take Part in Heavy Fighting in Somalia

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk September 28, 2026 3 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 45 minutes ago 3-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~3 min audio
Fighter jets, drones in heavy Somalia fighting

In this photo taken with a smartphone, security personnel patrol a street in Baidoa, Somalia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (AP Photo)

MOGADISHU: Fighter jets and drones joined intense ground battles in Baidoa on Monday, leaving at least three people dead after thousands of fighters loyal to the city’s ousted governor launched an assault.

- Advertisement -

Somalia’s political divisions have deepened as several federal states resist President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s authority. In March, his government deployed troops to remove Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, the leader of South West State.

Since then, he has made repeated efforts to regain control of the region and its principal city, Baidoa.

The latest fighting began early Monday, when local authorities said between 2,000 and 3,000 fighters attacked the city.

“There were heavy clashes all day in the city,” resident Hussein Abdifatah told AFP by phone.

“Most of the civilians have difficulties fleeing because both sides are fighting everywhere. There are a lot of explosions, but I don’t know what the bombing is and who is bombing.”

Doctors Without Borders reported that at least three people, including a healthcare worker, had been killed and 69 wounded. The group also said a health facility was severely damaged.

Mohamed Ali, a senior army commander in Baidoa, said the attacking forces had “entered the city from several directions, using vehicles loaded with explosives, and explosive drones”.

“The national army confronted them, inflicted heavy casualties and drove them out of the city,” he added.

A spokesperson for the former governor’s forces rejected government allegations that his fighters were operating with Al-Shabaab, the Islamist insurgency that controls large areas of central Somalia.

“We have no connection with Al-Shabaab. The fighting in Baidoa is strictly between our forces and those who invaded us while claiming to represent the federal government, along with Turkey, which is supporting them with F-16 fighter aircraft,” he told AFP.

Turkey has become a major backer of Mohamud’s administration and has sent fighter jets to Somalia.

Residents described the clashes as the fiercest Baidoa has seen in recent weeks, saying Turkish jets carried out missile strikes on areas around the city.

A member of the presidential palace guard, which is defending the regional administration installed by Mohamud’s government earlier this year, said “kamikaze drones” had struck its positions, leaving several people wounded.

By mid-afternoon, another resident said the fighting had subsided. Authorities had not yet determined the full toll of casualties or the extent of the destruction.

Laftagareen has been one of the most outspoken critics of Mohamud’s efforts to shift Somalia toward democratic elections and away from a system dominated by clan elders.

Mohamud has faced criticism after extending his mandate by one year as part of that reform process.

“This is the third time in six weeks that fighting has erupted in Baidoa, with devastating consequences for civilians,” said Elshafie Mohammed, MSF country representative in Somalia, warning that many of the wounded may have been unable to reach medical facilities on Monday.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,772 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.