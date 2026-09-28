Garissa UDA gubernatorial race intensifies as MP Falhada rebukes Korane over claims

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The contest for the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the 2027 Garissa gubernatorial race has entered a more confrontational phase, with former Governor Ali Korane claiming President William…

EALA MP Falhada Iman at a recent event /STEPHEN ASTARIKO The contest for the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the 2027 Garissa gubernatorial race has entered a more…

EALA MP Falhada Iman at a recent event /STEPHEN ASTARIKO

The contest for the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the 2027 Garissa gubernatorial race has entered a more confrontational phase, with former Governor Ali Korane claiming President William Ruto has assured him of the party’s nomination.

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Korane was recently asked whether UDA could ultimately select another aspirant to run for governor.

He rejected that possibility, saying he had personally discussed his political plans with President Ruto and secured an assurance about his position within the party.

“I went to the President and told him of my interest in the party and asked him that no one should disturb me within the party, and he promised me all that. I have confidence that I will be the party’s flag bearer come 2027,” he said.

His remarks drew a pointed response from EALA MP Falhada Iman, who backs Garissa Senator Abdulkadir Haji’s bid for the county’s top seat. Iman said political parties must offer members and aspirants a fair chance, rather than operate under the control of individuals or families.

The legislator cautioned against treating the UDA nomination as a privately held asset.

In a Facebook statement, Iman demanded fairness, transparency and equal treatment in the nomination process. She warned that efforts to settle the contest in advance could face opposition from party members.

“UDA is a political party that belongs to its members, not to one individual, one family, or one political circle. Anyone has the right to join the party and seek its nomination, but no one should claim exclusive agreements, special privileges or ownership of the party,” she said.

“No one should be bigger than the party. No family should own the party. No individual should dictate who deserves the ticket,” Iman added.

She said those who joined UDA did so to help build a political organisation in which members could participate equally, not to replace one system of political control with another.

“We did not join UDA to replace one form of political ownership with another. We joined to build a party where every member has an equal voice and an equal opportunity,” she said.

The disagreement highlights the internal contest taking shape as several prominent politicians position themselves for the UDA nomination ahead of the race for Garissa governor.

Korane returned to active political competition after losing the governorship to incumbent Governor Nathif Jama in the 2022 General Election. He joined UDA in September last year during a high-profile ceremony held at Mnara School grounds in Garissa town.

Senior UDA officials attended the event, including secretary general Hassan Omar, national chairperson Cecily Mbarire and deputy party leader Issa Timamy, alongside other national and local politicians.

Omar formally presented Korane with a UDA membership certificate, a gesture widely seen as a significant indication of the former governor’s standing and prospects in the ruling party.

Since returning to UDA, Korane has mounted an energetic campaign to rebuild his political base across the county.

Senator Abdulkadir Haji is among those viewed as a possible challenger for the party ticket. Although he has not publicly stated which party he will use to pursue the governorship, he is widely regarded as one of the leading contenders for the seat.

Haji, who is from the Samawadhal community, has spent recent months expanding his support across Garissa and securing backing from community elders.

In February, the Samawadhal community endorsed him as its preferred candidate. The Awliyahan community subsequently gave him unanimous backing as its sole candidate for governor.

The Awliyahan decision brought the two communities together under a political arrangement known as the Talasame Alliance.

The senator has also been conducting consultations outside his traditional support base as he works to assemble a countywide coalition.

Last week, he hosted a fundraiser in Nairobi attended by several political leaders, including UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar. The gathering further intensified speculation over Haji’s possible pursuit of the ruling party’s ticket.

Other politicians associated with the contest include former Ijara MP Ibrahim Abass, former Lagdera MP Mohamed Shidiye and former Principal Secretary Abdi Dubat.

Garissa’s established clan alignments and negotiated-democracy politics are expected to shape the contest, with the Abduwaq, Awliyahan and Samawadhal communities holding influential positions in the county’s political calculations.

Korane is from the Abduwaq community, while Haji and Abass are from the Samawadhal community. Shidiye is from the Awliyahan community.